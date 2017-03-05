Joy-Anna Duggar And Austin Forsyth Engaged: When Is Their Wedding?

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth recently announced that they’re engaged, and Duggar fans think they’ve already discovered when the young couple’s wedding will take place.

On Friday, Joy-Anna Duggar, 19, and Austin Forsyth, 23, revealed that they “just got engaged.” In a TLC video, Joy-Anna talked about how Austin Forsyth popped the question. She and Austin are only allowed to go on chaperoned dates, so a few of Joy-Anna’s family members (and the TLC camera crew) got to witness the big moment.

“We were going to go horseback riding and I decided to bring Johannah and Jennifer along because I knew that they would enjoy that, and they got to be the chaperones of this date and [it was so] awesome,” Joy-Anna said, as reported by Us Weekly.

“This day was really, really special and then he asked me to marry him and I said ‘Yes!'”

According to Joy-Anna Duggar, she and Austin Forsyth can finally hold hands now that they’re engaged, but they’ll likely save their first kiss for their wedding day. So how long will they have to wait to lock lips for the first time? Some fans believe it will be sooner rather than later.

Austin Forsyth’s family owns and operates the Fort Rock Family Camp Christian retreat in Combs, Arkansas, and many Duggar fans believe that Joy-Anna and her fiance will get married there. Even if the couple doesn’t hold their wedding ceremony at the camp modeled after an Old West town, there’s a good possibility that they will have their wedding reception there.

The Discussing the Duggar Fam Tumblr page has discovered that the Fort Rock Family Camp has been booked for a “private event” on April 27-30, so it’s possible that this is the weekend Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are going to tie the knot. They likely booked the venue for three extra days so they’ll have plenty of time to decorate and get everything set up.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth announced their courtship last November, so if they get married at the end of April, this means there will be just five months from the start of their relationship to their wedding day. Some fans are shocked that the couple is moving so fast.

“What???!!! She is way too young. I am a huge Duggar fan, but this is starting to get crazy,” wrote Carolyn Ramacitti Klein on the Counting On Facebook page. “They just all move way too fast.”

“God help them. I wish these kids had the opportunity to date and meet different people and personalities. Its really unfortunate that they are stuck with the person they choose at a young age,” Heather Marie commented.

Other fans speculated about why Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are in such a rush to get married.

“If there wasn’t a wedding being planned, there would be no content for the show,” wrote Lisa Morantz. “They know the viewers want to see the courtships and the weddings. TLC must pay each couple to get married lol.”

“I enjoy watching this show! But, I almost feel like these girls are ready to get out of the house so they don’t have to raise their own siblings,” commented Melissa Holman.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have not had the opportunity to get to know one another in private like many couples do, but they’ve spent a lot of time around each other. The Duggars have know the Forsyths for about 15 years, and Austin has been making regular visits to the Duggar family’s home for the last five years.

During the season finale of Counting On, Austin asked Jim Bob Duggar for permission to start courting Joy-Anna. Austin revealed that he plans to support his future wife by flipping houses, and Joy-Anna’s brothers praised Austin for being a hard worker. According to the Duggar boys, Austin knows how to operate heavy equipment, has earned a pilot’s license, and is a carpenter and mechanic.

Austin Forsyth told Jim Bob Duggar that he was interested in courting Joy-Anna because she shares his work ethic. Austin called Joy-Anna a “diligent worker” and praised her for being good at getting her younger siblings to work. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Austin has already put Joy-Anna to work helping him flip houses, possibly because his father said he had to flip five houses before they could get married.

