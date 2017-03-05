‘Suicide Squad’ Is One Oscar Better Than These Hollywood Legends

Suicide Squad has now won an Oscar, becoming the first ever movie in the DC Extended Universe to pick up the annual award, according to Slate.

All the critics hated Suicide Squad so much and then it went and won an Oscar. Cheers, Harley! pic.twitter.com/BFPLqupG3P — Glynnis K. (@inkydandy) March 2, 2017

Suicide Squad can now be proudly called an Oscar winner despite all the criticism it has faced since its release last summer. Winning the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling last Sunday night, the 2016 film accomplished something no movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been able to do.

While Marvel fans still cannot believe that Suicide Squad now holds a permanent place in the league of Oscar winners, even such film legends as Alfred Hitchcock, Charlie Chaplin, and Marilyn Monroe weren’t honored with an Oscar in their lifetime.

In fact, Suicide Squad has just accomplished something that many renowned actors and directors have failed to achieve in their lifetime.

And while one can argue that Amy Adams, Samuel L. Jackson, Harrison Ford, Will Smith, James Dean, David Lynch, David Fincher, Spike Lee, Paul Thomas Anderson, Wes Anderson, Danny Glover and many other Hollywood legends have made far greater contributions to the art of motion pictures than Suicide Squad, none of them has won an Oscar in their lifetime.

And Leonardo DiCaprio would have been certainly mentioned in that list, but he finally won his first ever Oscar last year for his performance in The Revenant. But all these movie legends are apparently less Oscar-deserving than Suicide Squad.

#SuicideSquad winning an Oscar is more tolerable if you think about it like this: Every movie Viola Davis starred in last year won an Oscar pic.twitter.com/eWD4EUTPyR — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 27, 2017

And Suicide Squad could actually get its second Oscar, when Marvel releases a sequel to 2016’s David Ayer-directed film. And apparently Mel Gibson is still in talks to take the helm of the project, according to Movie Web.

As strange as it may sound, Gibson was nominated for Best Director this year for his movie Hacksaw Ridge, but lost the nomination to La La Land‘s Damien Chazelle.

And although Gibson’s film also lost its nomination for Best Picture (to Moonlight, not La La Land), the actor-turned-director could have another shot at winning both Best Director and Best Picture Oscars if he chooses to direct Suicide Squad 2.

According to numerous reports, Warner Bros. has been trying to get Gibson to direct Suicide Squad 2, and the Hacksaw Ridge director actually addressed those rumors on the red carpet before the Oscars 2017.

Speaking to an Entertainment Tonight reporter, Gibson didn’t rule out directing Suicide Squad 2, but he didn’t seem too excited about it either. The Oscar-winning director said he “met some guys about story points.”

“It’s not a done deal or anything, but it’s just fun to shoot the pool, you know, when it comes to stories. I love doing it. And if we can elevate any type of concept, it’s good. We’ll see.”

"Hi, America. It's me, Amy. Just wanted to remind you that Suicide Squad now has an Oscar, and I don't. Cool, cool." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/00KmDZTmWW — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) February 27, 2017

With Hacksaw Ridge, Gibson finally returned to the Hollywood limelight after being in an informal exile for quite some time after his racially insensitive and DUI stunts in the 2000s.

And while Hollywood was still talking about Gibson’s dark past during this awards season, directing Suicide Squad 2 could actually once and for all purge his reputation.

Although 2016’s Suicide Squad was widely criticized by Marvel critics and moviegoers who apparently expected much more from the Ayer-directed film, it did manage to rake in a whopping $745 million at the worldwide box office.

In fact, Suicide Squad also earned an Oscar nomination for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, and its soundtrack was previously certified platinum for selling over 1 million copies.

Mel Gibson’s SUICIDE SQUAD 2? – The Know Movie News https://t.co/5QpDeGgTYZ pic.twitter.com/EvEHw7tgvy — Rincon Games (@RinconGameNews) March 4, 2017

But Suicide Squad‘s Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes was only 26%, which means no matter how big its box office figures are, critics didn’t exactly praise the third movie in the DC Extended Universe.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]