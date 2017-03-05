‘A Deadly Affair’: On LMN’s Movie Cheating Hubby Ends Up Dead, Whodunit?

A Deadly Affair is the latest Sunday night movie airing on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN). A Deadly Affair is a mystery about a woman who ends up a suspect in the murder of her cheating husband. Lifetime Movie Network’s thriller is directed by Baton Rouge, Louisiana, director David Bush and written by David Bush and Marcy Holland. A Deadly Affair stars Valerie Azlynn, Luke Edwards, Austin Highsmith, and Alan Powell, according to LMN.

Synopsis of A Deadly Affair Airing On LMN

Mary, a married writer, is having an affair with Trevor. The secret meet-ups and phone calls are taking over her life. Juggling two relationships is hard work, and she is desperately trying to keep her husband Charlie from finding out. She knows it is wrong and has expressed doubts about continuing the lustful affair. Although, it doesn’t seem to bother her lover Trevor.

Charlie, a home contractor, is always away from home, causing Mary to feel neglected. Even now that she has her own lover on the side, she can’t help but to wonder if Charlie is indeed having an affair since since all the signs are adding up.

To confirm her suspicions, she decides to trail her contractor husband to a home, where she finds him dead on the floor. An autopsy report confirms that Charlie was murdered. Now not only does Mary have to bury her husband, she has to come to grips with the fact that he had most likely been cheating on her for quite some time.

But Mary is making it hard on herself. Her husband is barely in the ground for 24 hours before she is seen gallivanting all over town with her lover. It’s not a good look since she has just released her latest book.

This is salacious, and the whole town is talking, including Charlie’s family. But the town’s gossip soon leads to allegations of murder after Mary is accused in her husband’s death.

After all, most people who are murdered are killed by an intimate partner. Perhaps, Mary wanted her husband out of the way to continue her relationship with Trevor. Detective Malone, a hard-nosed detective, is on the case and pointing fingers directly at Mary since her fingerprints have been found on a knife.

Running out of time, Mary is desperate to find out more about her dead husband’s mistress, who she is convinced is the killer. But as the investigation heats up, and Mary’s life starts to unravel, Mary realizes that she may have been wrong the entire time, and that Charlie’s killer is closer than she ever could have imagined.

A Deadly Affair Actor Bios

Actress Valerie Azlynn (via IMDB)

“Azlynn was born Valerie Asselin in New London, Connecticut and was raised there. She had open-heart surgery to repair an atrial septal defect at age 13. She attended The Williams School and Waterford High School. She moved to New York City at age 17 to pursue a career as an actress, building her resume by performing in the theater and singing with an opera company in Manhattan, New York. She later moved to Los Angeles. Valerie studied acting for two years at The New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts (formerly The School for Film and Television) in New York City.”

Actress Austin Highsmith (via IMDB)

“Austin Highsmith was born on March 31, 1981 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA. She is an actress and producer, known for Dolphin Tale (2011), Scream: The TV Series (2015) and Criminal Minds (2005).”

LMN’s A Deadly Affair, which was filmed in the United States in 2016, is produced by Active Entertainment with Kenneth M. Badish and Daniel Lewis on as executive producers. Sam Claitor is listed as the consulting producer for the film.

A Deadly Affair airs tonight at 8/7 p.m. Central on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN), Greensboro Go Triad states. On the Lifetime channel last week, Nanny Seduction aired.

