Rihanna Debuting Fall ’17 Fenty Puma Collection In Paris, New Shoes Drop March 9

Rihanna is gearing up for the debut of her Fall 2017 FentyxPuma collection, which is set to show tomorrow evening during the second-to-last day of Paris Fashion Week, before dropping the second installment of her wildly successful collaboration with the athletic wear brand on March 9.

According to the official Instagram page for Rihanna’s FentyxPuma brand, Rihanna and PUMA will premiere the AW17 collection live from Paris Fashion Week on March 6 at 9 p.m. CET, although the show isn’t currently listed on the official schedule for Paris Fashion Week as of yet.

The SS17 collection by @BadGalRiRi coming soon. Get the first drop from @PUMA on March 9. #FENTYxPUMA A post shared by FENTYXPUMA (@fentyxpuma) on Mar 2, 2017 at 6:20am PST

Earlier today, the official Twitter page for the FentyxPuma brand released a teaser video for the impending collection along with details regarding when and where fans can watch the live broadcast of the show during tomorrow night’s debut. According to the post, fans can catch the live broadcast via the brand’s official Facebook page beginning at 3 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CET.

According to WWD, there is no word on the official venue for FentyxPuma’s upcoming collection debut, although it’s possible that the show may take place at the same swanky venue that Rihanna unveiled her highly anticipated SS17 collection in Paris last year, which was broadcasted live from the Hôtel Salomon de Rothschild. During her first-ever debut for FentyxPuma back in 2016, Rihanna chose to host the show during New York Fashion Week at 23 Wall Street, where the theme of her fall 2016 collection centered around gothic-chic athletic apparel with baggy, edgy silhouettes.

The site further notes that an after-party has reportedly been scheduled following the show’s late Monday night debut, although there’s currently no word on where the location of the after party will be held.

While fans patiently await the arrival of Rihanna’s third installment of her Fenty Puma by Rihanna collaboration with the athletic wear brand on March 6, others are preparing their wallets for the first drop of Rihanna’s SS17 collection via Puma’s official website on March 9.

Earlier this week, Rihanna confirmed rumors suggesting that the first round of shoes from her SS17 collection would be available for purchase this Thursday, taking to Instagram to share a promotional photo of herself and a plethora of models donning the Spring/Summer collection’s signature soft pink hue in a variety of stylish getups.

My SS17 collection is almost here!! Get the #FENTYXPUMA 1st round of shoes on March 9!! See you soon, paRih ???????????? #timwalker A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Mar 2, 2017 at 6:17am PST

“My SS17 collection is almost here!! Get the #FENTYXPUMA 1st round of shoes on March 9!!,” Rihanna began in the caption of her Instagram photo while giving a nod to the impending drop of her Fall 2017 collection with the message, “See you soon, paRih.”

While Rihanna and Puma have remained tight-lipped regarding the price point and exact styles of shoes that will be dropping as a part of the collection’s pre-release on March 9, several photos of the alleged slides, heels, and sneakers that are expected to be included in the drop have already begun making the rounds on social media.

Will Tiffany get a pair of these? Rihanna’s Fenty × Puma Bow Sneaker and Slide Spring 2017 pic.twitter.com/XgbAIMN73B — ♊ Sailing Ninja ♊ (@lyzafionaborjal) March 4, 2017

The news comes just weeks after rumors began surfacing suggesting that Rihanna’s highly anticipated Fenty Beauty line would debut its first-ever collection this fall, which made an appearance during the debut of FentyxPuma’s SS17 collection last year.

According to the makeup brand’s official Instagram page, the trend holographic lip color that made its debut at Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma spring 2017 show last year is expected to be included in the brand’s first ever drop later this year, with rumors further suggesting that the brand will be available as an exclusive to select Sephora stores this fall.

Meanwhile, Rihanna has been spotted out and about in Paris just one day ahead of the arrival of her Fall 2017 collection for FentyxPuma, having been photographed attending Christian Dior’s Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 collection on Friday.

Rihanna served as the brand’s first black female ambassador and took part in two separate collaborative projects with the high fashion brand last year, including a line of “Rihanna” futuristic sunglasses as well as the brand’s “Secret Garden IV” campaign that featured looks from the brand’s Esprit Dior collection from 2014.

What do you think of the shoes that are rumored to be included in the March 9 drop of Rihanna’s FentyxPuma collection?

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]