Teresa Giudice ‘Inconsolable’ Following Mother’s Death

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is said to be in deep mourning and “inconsolable” about the recent death of her mother.

Several media outlets have reported Antonia Gorga recently died at an area hospital. She was 66-years-old.

“Yes, Antonia Gorga passed away,” said a source. “Teresa has been in the hospital with her and is inconsolable now. Teresa is also in communication with [her husband] Joe and will be visiting as soon as she can.”

The 44-year-old Giudice was known to be quite close with her mom, taking to social media as recently as in December to post a photo of the two that she captioned, “Mommy I love you so much ❤️ #daughtersloveforhermom.”

In the photo, Teresa proudly snuggles close to her mom, who likewise beams with pride while seated at a dining room table.

Recent times have been particularly stressful for the reality TV star, who is still living without her husband and raising the couple’s four young daughters all on her own as he serves out the remainder of his near four-year sentence after being convicted on fraud charges.

Prior to Joe starting his sentence, she served a 11-month prison stint of her own in Danbury, Connecticut on similar charges, being granted her release just before Christmas in 2015.

Giudice has yet to mention her mother’s passing on any of her social media platforms, seemingly trying to occupy herself with work she does with the various charitable organizations she contributes to.

Her last Instagram post was on March 1, when she showed herself working with the NephCure Kidney International Foundation.

“I have been supporting the Nephcure Kidney International Foundation since the day I met Matthew 8 years ago,” she captioned a photo of two children wearing matching NephCure shirts. “He suffers from a rare Kidney disease called FSGS. I am MARCHing to awareness with his sister Sydney Levine to find a cure! Please join us! #nephcure????.”

Joe is also reported to be trying to keep busy, recently securing a job at the Federal Correctional Institute in Fort Dix where he is serving out his 41-month sentence that pays him roughly $100 a month.

Other that, the 44-year-old Giudice is said to spend much of his time alone.

“Joe had two friends he plays cards with, but other than that he spent a lot of time working out alone at the gym he now calls work,” said a source.

Meanwhile, Teresa is rumored to be elated about her husband spending so much time in the gym and presumably keeping fit. The New York Times bestselling author also spent much of her time while incarcerated working out and has publicly credited her impressive figure to all the prison yoga she busied herself with.

As for Joe, word is he’s already lost 30-pounds and looks like a different man.

“I can’t wait for him to come home,” Teresa recently gushed. “I say, ‘You’re not coming home until you have abs.'”

Joe Giudice has already served nearly a year and is scheduled to be released on March 14, 2019. Just as they did with Teresa, daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana have all made it a point of regularly visiting their father and keeping him engaged with phone calls and emails throughout the day.

TMZ has also reported Teresa Giudice recently paid off the $414,588 tax bill she owed to IRS related to her tax fraud case. Up until then, her RHONJ checks were being regularly garnished by the government to pay off the massive debt the court found her liable for in 2014. She remains on supervised release for about another year in connection with the case.

