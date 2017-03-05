Bella Thorne Nude Live Feed Video: Accidentally Appears Topless On Camera

Bella Thorne keeps posting racy pictures but she accidentally posted a completely topless video on the live camera. The Disney’s Shake It Up star was getting ready for a party in a cleavage-baring top and caught up on live feeds.

Bella Thorne’s nude live feed video has since been deleted from Instagram. The dolled-up actress was heading out for a fun night with friends. The former Disney star put glitter all over her face and chest area for makeup and paired her plunging black top with white pants and fur coat.

According to Hollywood Life, the 19-year-old actress’ topless video does not seem intentional. There are chances that she did not know that the action is getting recorded on camera.

“The former Disney Channel star took to Instagram Live on March 3 and posted a video in which she appeared completely topless while changing, but it isn’t clear from the video whether Bella actually intended to share her bare chest with the world.”

The video soon went viral and fans had a mixed reaction for Famous In Love actress. In addition, this is not the first-time Thorne’s topless picture has surfaced online. She had shared racy snaps on many occasions.

Bella Thorne appeared topless in a picture showing off her greenish-blue hair and shared it on Instagram. The actress loves to carry funky hair colors and captioned the image saying as “young smurf.”

Very serious yung smurf???????? pic.twitter.com/0GMMCPcEvl — bella thorne (@bellathorne) January 26, 2017

Regarding fans’ and media’s reaction to her racy pictures, the Famous In Love actress said that she wants to show her real side to the world. She appeared on Playboy cover titled “No Filter” in an open shirt revealing her entire cleavage in classic red hair.

“People often don’t want to get to know the real you; they only want to get to know the person they think you are. For me, that means people are constantly trying to change me, every second of the day, especially on social media. I’m not fed up with social media—I understand it—but people like to comment on how my image is too edgy, that I’m too edgy, and on how they wish I looked. It’s a lot of ‘do this, don’t do that.'”

The actress simply said that if someone is not liking her pictures or the way she is portraying herself then they should not follow her.

Always love switching up my hair color. What's your fav color on me? ????❤️????#greenhair #redhair #mondaymood #playboy A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Nov 28, 2016 at 12:08pm PST

During her interview with Elle Canada, the actress opened up about people having expectation from her since she has worked prior with Disney Channel.

“Because I’m from ‘the Channel,’ everyone expects me to be overly innocent, but I’m very upfront with my teenage fans. They know who I am; I’m just like them. It’s really sad that right now everything you say has to be rude, racist or sexist.”

Bella Thorne’s Famous In Love television series also some girl-on-girl action of the actress. She will also be showing off her side-boob in the series for her character Paige.

The actress seems to have no problem with it. Bella Thorne came out as bisexual in August 2016. Even the co-showrunner Marlene King revealed that they have knowingly made Bella’s character very edgy and sexy.

Bella Thorne’s Famous In Love by Freeform will premiere on April 18, 2017. The television series is based on the book of the same name by Rebecca Serle. The story will feature Thorne as the main lead character of Paige, who will be seen balancing her real life and reel life after cracking a big audition to be a Hollywood’s sweetheart.

She will be having multiple affairs and struggling her teen years managing between love and professionalism. The series also stars Carter Jenkins, who is famous for his roles in Valentine’s Day and Struck By Lightning movies.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]