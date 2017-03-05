Harry And Meghan In Jamaica: Pastor predicts ‘It is your turn next Sir’

Fans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not have to wait long before the lovebirds tie the knot according to the pastor who officiated Harry’s close friend’s wedding on Thursday. Pastor Conrad Thomas told the Daily Mail in an exclusive interview that Harry and Meghan “looked so very much in love” at the Jamaican wedding ceremony. The pair looked so in love that Pastor Thomas made a lighthearted prediction.

“It is your turn next Sir.”

Markle and the Prince sat side by side in the third pew of his church in Jamaica and the pastor revealed some startling insights into what he witnessed at the church.

“They smiled throughout and joined in the singing when the band played the song “One Love” by Bob Marley.” “I will never forget their radiant smiles and they looked so happy together. Bless them in their future together.”

Pastor Thomas was so touched by Harry and Meghan that it stirred him enough to make this remark.

“They didn’t want to make any fuss and I had to keep my silence about Harry, but inside I was so joyful.”

Thomas has no doubts as to their impending nuptials and revealed that he would be willing to officiate Meghan and Harry’s ceremony.

“I like to think it is a question not of “if’ but “when” they will get married and I would be elated to conduct their ceremony.”

Harry A Surprise High Profile Guest

Although, Harry was an usher at his friend Tom “Skippy” Inskip’s wedding, Pastor Thomas did not know that the prince or Sarah, the Duchess of York, would be coming to the wedding.

“I didn’t know that the Duchess or Prince Harry would be here. All I was told was that there would be some high profile guests and that it was private.” “But it was a big day for my church, for me and for Jamaica and such an honor to have Prince Harry here. I will never forget it.”

An Unusual Yet Romantic Ceremony

Tom “Skippy” Inskip and Hon Lara Hughes-Young’s wedding ceremony was a medley of Scripture readings, Bob Marley, a school band, and good old traditions of Jamaica.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle listened intently to the Scripture reading from the book of Romans which urged the couple to love one another.

“Hate what is evil, cling to what is good. Be devoted to one another in love…honor one another above yourselves…”

Meghan and Harry sang along as the Herbert Marshall school band played Marley’s “One Love” and “Oh Happy Days” was another song on the program that day.

In Jamaica, “Yeah mannn” is how locals reply affirmatively to a question. It means, “cool”. Pastor Thomas says he asked Harry’s close friend and his bride that they he would give them a choice of responding traditionally with “I will,” or with a response straight from Jamaica, “Yeah mannn”. The couple seized the opportunity and gave their answers loudly, “Yeah mannn.” Harry, Meghan and the rest of the guests loved the response which had everybody laughing.

Harry and Meghan Spend Time Together In Jamaica

Prince Harry and Meghan are staying in Jamaica at the Round Hill Hotel and Villas according to Hello Magazine. Miss Markle and Harry are rumored to be staying in one of the £1,600 per night pool villas which is adjacent to the shore. These villas are inspired by Jamaica with their Caribbean shades, open-plan living areas, outdoor showers and furniture hand made by locals.

Prince Harry has been spotted on the beaches of Jamaica where he is relaxing with his friends. The prince appears to be his jovial self, enjoying the Caribbean sun and refreshing drinks.

