Sarah Jessica Parker’s Meme Lands Her An Offer To Meet With Russian Ambassador

Sarah Jessica Parker is no stranger to internet trolls. However, the entity allegedly trolling Parker, 51, isn’t disgruntled fans or a “Sex and the City” haters… it’s Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to ABC News. A meme that featured Parker’s iconic SATC character, Carrie Bradshaw, sitting in front of her laptop and contemplating life’s inconsistencies –had been circling the web and received a ton of attention. The photo’s caption read, “I couldn’t help but wonder… had the Russian ambassador been meeting with everybody except me?”

On Thursday, when the image reached Parker, actress nonchalantly posted it to her social media accounts. To the surprise of many, Russia’s Ministry responded to the clever meme.

I had to. Don't know the provenance however whoever you are, thank you. X, sj A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Mar 2, 2017 at 1:44pm PST

The photo was presumed to be a nod to Attorney General Jeff Sessions‘ meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the time Sessions was a U.S. Senator, according to the Huffington Post. These meetings have prompted calls for his resignation. Within the caption of the meme, Parker wrote, “I had to. Don’t know the provenance however whoever you are, thank you. X, sj.”

The Russian government apparently took notice and tweeted Friday from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ account on Twitter. The surprising message read, “#Zakharova: If #SarahJessicaParker desperately wants to meet Russian Ambassador to US – anything is possible. Sergey Ivanovich will be happy.”

#Zakharova: If #SarahJessicaParker desperately wants to meet Russian Ambassador to US -anything is possible. Sergey Ivanovich will be happy pic.twitter.com/GhAmnuQBn5 — MFA Russia ???????? (@mfa_russia) March 3, 2017

Zakharova is a reference to the ministry’s spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova. The tweet was accompanied by Zakharova parodying a photo of Carrie Bradshaw as she types at her computer with Parker’s funny meme displayed on her computer screen.

“Sarah, if you want it so much, we can help you meet Russian ambassador.”

Parker has yet to comment on whether or not she will take Zakharova up on her offer.

Amongst Trump’s campaign aides, a few have openly admitted to consorting with the ambassador including National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

As per the Huffington Post, the former campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page and campaign national security advisor, J.D. Gordon, also met with Kislyak at an event during the Republican National Convention last year, Gordon claims.

Before Trump was elected President, Parker sat in an interview with Time Out magazine and said she was “terrified” of Donald Trump, as per Esquire.

“I’m like literally terrified to say something bad about him because I don’t want to be the recipient, I don’t want to be on the receiving end of his … I’m really stunned. I’m really stunned, I’m gobsmacked by what’s going on.”

[Featured Image by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images]