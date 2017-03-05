Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder Will Not Return For ‘The Vampire Diaries’ Reboot

The fan-favorite onscreen couple Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder will not be returning for The Vampire Diaries reboot. According to both the actors, they have said their final goodbyes to the series.

The supernatural drama series The Vampire Diaries based on the book series of the same name started in September 2009. After wrapping up its Season 8 on March 10, 2017, the television show might make a return either as a spinoff or reboot series. The lead actors Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev have made it clear that they will not be returning for the series.

The Vampire Diaries actress left the series after shooting Season 6. She returned for the show to wrap up Elena Gilbert’s story for the final time in The Vampire Diaries Season 8. Though there are rumors of a reboot, the actress will not be interested in returning again.

“I feel the fans family will also be happy with the show’s conclusion when they tune in to watch the last episode air in a few short weeks. From the bottom of my heart, I send you my biggest thanks for the countless years of implicit dedication, passion, support, and undying love from all the fans that have stuck with us on this truly amazing and beautiful journey.”

The 28-year-old made it pretty clear while writing her nostalgic final goodbye after shooting for The Vampire Diaries finale episode. In her Instagram post, Dobrev said that she hopes that fans are happy with the conclusion of the series and this is her “true final goodbye.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Somerhalder also laughed off The Vampire Diaries reboot talks. According to the actor, they have closed the chapter.

“It’d be funny if we did a reboot (where) we’re all old as s**t.”

The 38-year-old actor further added that in coming years, fans will not get to hear from him ever again. Though he added that fans can keep reminiscing the good old days of The Vampire Diaries TV show online when they like.

“In 10 years, I’m going to be living probably on a ranch in Wyoming and you’ll never hear from me again. I think it’s good to close this chapter. There’s something beautiful about closure.It’s never going to die. We’re going to continue to be able to watch it and I think that’s a really interesting new thing about this modern digital world.”

The Vampire Diaries kicked off with a high school student Elena Gilbert [Nina Dobrev], who had lost her parents in a car accident. She finds her life soon filled with two vampire brothers Stefan [Paul Wesley] and Damon Salvatore [Ian Somerhalder].

The Salvatore brothers fight for Elena and mostly in the finale episode, it is rumored that only one of them will remain alive. According to Screener TV, chances are that Stefan Salvatore will rest in peace in the final Vampire Diaries episode.

“For this show to come to a forever end, we have to assume one of the Salvatore brothers will die. Their relationship, their bond is the true heart of this series, and without it, there is no show. Since Damon is still a vampire, all signs point toward human Stefan kicking the bucket.”

The Vampire Diaries finale episode 16 will premiere on March 10, 2017, and will be directed by Julie Plec. The last episode is especially co-written by Plec and Kevin Williamson to justify the conclusion to please the fans. They are planning a very emotional finale episode. The episode will mark an end to vampire world of the television with Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev never returning again.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]