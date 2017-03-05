Green Bay Packers: Eddie Lacy Should Not Be Re-Signed

Eddie Lacy was selected with the No. 61 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers and immediately became a household name in Wisconsin. He was a coveted running back coming out of Alabama who had been hyped up in a big way throughout the draft process. Lacy proceeded to prove why fans wanted him in his first two seasons with the team.

During the first two years of his career in Green Bay, Lacy carried the football 530 times for 2,317 yards and 20 touchdowns. Over the last two years, Lacy has only rushed for 1,118 yards and three touchdowns on 258 carries. His production has dipped in a big way and the Packers have suffered because of it.

Weight issues have been the biggest obstacle for Lacy. Two years ago it was obvious that weight was a problem, while he seemed to struggle with it again in 2016. An injury cut his season short last year, but that was far from the only problem that he had.

At just 26-years-old, there is plenty of time for Lacy to turn his career around and get back on track. That being said, the Packers should not re-sign Lacy when free agency opens up.

"Talking to my agent, the Packers have been very vocal about having me back there."

Even though Lacy was considered to be the answer to the Packers’ ground game just a couple years back, he has not shown the work ethic or talent over the last two years. Even after having his job called into question due to weight issues, Lacy did not have the initiative to work hard and get back in shape.

Mike McCarthy has been very vocal about his desire to bring back Lacy. Green Bay has also reportedly been in contact with Lacy’s agents and have interest in a reunion. If that does end up happening, it seems likely that it would be a one-year contract to give Lacy one more chance to prove himself.

“Eddie Lacy, I’d love to see back,” McCarthy said. “Eddie’s going through a medical situation. I clearly understand his contract situation, so that’s really something we’re continuing to work through.”

There have not been many teams with known interest in Lacy outside of the Packers. In fact, no rumors have been circulating about the former star running back. Other teams will likely look into the option of signing him, but only after the better free agency options sign elsewhere.

Rumors have begun heating up that the Packers could be interested in signing Adrian Peterson. Minnesota chose to release the face of their franchise and a change of scenery to Green Bay would be an NFC North shock. The Inquisitr already went into five reasons why the Packers should sign Peterson.

If the Packers decided to move on from Lacy, there are other options outside of Peterson. Green Bay could consider giving Jamaal Charles a chance, or go after another free agent like DeAngelo Williams, Latavius Murray, or even Chris Johnson. Bringing in a speed back would seem to be a smart move for the Packers with the offense that they run.

Green Bay could also roll with Ty Montgomery as their starting running back. Montgomery started the 2016 season as a wide receiver and ended up showing promise at running back. Unfortunately, Montgomery does not have the body to hold up to the beating an every down back takes in the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers isn’t getting any younger and the Packers cannot continue hoping that things can fix themselves. Lacy hasn’t been getting the job done and Green Bay cannot keep hoping that he will figure things out and get back to being a star.

Lacy has plenty of potential to be a workhorse running back in the NFL. If he can get his work ethic back and figure out how to cut down his weight, Lacy can get back to being a legitimate No. 1 back.

All of that being said, don’t be surprised if the Packers end up re-signing Lacy. McCarthy has been campaigning to bring him back and Green Bay has never shown interest in spending money to bring in the help that Rodgers needs. Sticking with Lacy and Montgomery seems like the most likely course of action for the Packers when everything is said and done.

[Featured Image by Joe Mahoney/AP Images]