Emma Watson Requires Eco-Friendly Test In Choosing Outfits, The Result, Amazing

Emma Watson recently shared the secret to her fashionable looks on every red carpet event for Beauty and the Beast. The 26-year-old Paris native revealed that designers who wish to dress her on the red carpet must undergo a meticulous process which includes an eco-friendly test.

In her recent interview with Vanity Fair, the lead star of the much-awaited Disney film Beauty and the Beast opened up about the process of choosing outfits for her red carpet appearances. Apparently, Emma has set a standard for designers in order to have their creations flaunted on such events. Being a known advocate of the environment, Watson has come up with the idea of applying sustainability in fashion.

Emma revealed that designers who want to be part of the Beauty and the Beast press tour must take and pass a sustainability test to prove that their designs are eco-friendly. Apparently, a test in a form of PowerPoint presentation will be sent out to interested designers.

“It included a questionnaire about how their garments are produced, what their impact is on the environment, and the moral reason why she should wear one on the red carpet,” the report reveals.

One notable dress that met Emma’s eco-friendly requirement was the gown she wore to the Beauty and the Beast premiere in London. The gown, which was created by Emilia Wickstead, gained positive remarks from fans and fashion critics. According to Emma, the light blue off-the-shoulder gown was “made from end-of-line fabric sourced from a family-run, London business specializing in couture fabrics, and produced in Italy.” The gown also has a long inverted pleat train that was carried in by the actress’ assistant.

In line with her support for eco-friendly fashion, Watson launched a new Instagram account called @The_Press_Tour. The said account was intended to document Emma’s wardrobe choices for the Beauty and the Beast press tours and how it was actually made. The page already gained almost 400,000 followers since it’s launch around two weeks ago.

“I have this Instagram I created: It’s called The Press Tour. It follows my journey promoting this movie. I’d been doing all of this research into sustainable brands, ethical brands, cruelty-free brands and fair-trade brands, and I was like, ‘I feel like I’ve gathered all this information…’ It wasn’t easy to find or get ahold of…It’s not easy.’ I was like, ‘I should make an Instagram and share it and chronicle my little journey.'”

Emma’s first post showcased a fashionable coat from Stella McCartney, which she praised for practicing sustainable fashion. The actress wrote a lengthy caption, saying, “Bonjour Paris! Coat is from @stellamccartney, the world’s first luxury brand that is committed to producing products that do not use leather, skins, feathers or fur. Instead, Stella has spent years developing ways of using materials such as regenerated cashmere, recycled fabrics, organic cotton and forest-friendly fabrics.”

Emma also flaunted another outfit on her new Instagram account, this time from the Beauty and the Beast junket in France. Watson posted a montage of her chic custom Louis Vuitton dress. The actress shared, “Custom @louismvuitton dress designed by @nicolasghesquiere. The dress fabric is Newlife recycled polyester, created from used plastic bottles. These are sourced, mechanically processed and spun into yarns in Italy, with a fully traceable supply chain. This saves energy and reduces CO2 emissions compared to creating brand new polyester fiber. The armband was created in a carbon-neutral mill.”

As for her most recent appearance at the Beauty and the Beast premiere in Los Angeles, Watson opted for a black Oscar de la Renta pantsuit (accentuated by a golden rose brooch) matched with Burberry heels, Adir x LeletNY hair accessories, and Catbird and Anita Ko jewelry. The actress, who looks absolutely stunning during the event, admitted that despite doing the red carpet for almost 16 years, it still hasn’t gotten any easier.

“I have to be really honest with you: This takes a village. This takes like 10 people; I do not look like this normally—not even close. Not even close! I work with a very talented team.”

