Tommy Page’s Death Mourned By Many Including New Kids On The Block

Tommy Page’s death shocked many in the music industry and one famous group that started the boy band craze went on social media to express their grief on losing an icon of 1990s music.

Page was found dead last Friday (March 3) according to Billboard and based on reports it seemed that the singer/songwriter took his own life.

A source close to the musician said that Page was battling depression for quite some time and it seems that that was what led the young singer/songwriter to end his life.

According to Metro, journalist Michael Musto posted on his Facebook wall that Page was depressed but no one was able to confirm if his allegations were true since Musto already took down his post.

A lot of Page’s contemporaries took to social media to express their heartfelt sorrow over the loss of another iconic musician.

Singer, songwriter and actor Josh Groban posted a message on his Twitter account sharing his thoughts on the death of Tommy Page.

Groban said that Page helped him with his musical career when he was just starting in the industry. The musician added that Page was instrumental in choosing which of his songs should be released as singles thereby paving him a clear path to becoming a successful singer/songwriter.

A kind and wonderful man who helped me a lot early on. Helped pick my first singles. He was and is so loved. RIP my friend. https://t.co/GgaGwoieuA — josh groban (@joshgroban) March 4, 2017

Ashley Tisdale also shared her thoughts on Tommy Page’s death on Twitter and the singer behind the hit song “What I’ve Been Looking For” said that she owes much of her success to him.

Without Tommy Page there would not have been a Headstrong or Guilty pleasure album. I don't understand, no words #rip love you Tommy — Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) March 4, 2017

But it’s not only contemporary musicians who went to social media to express their grief over losing Page. Some of the biggest names in 1990s music went online and shared a few words about their fallen friend.

Debbie Gibson, who became famous with hits like “Shake Your Love” and “Electric Youth,” also posted a message on Twitter saying how “devastated” she was when she heard about Tommy Page’s death.

Devastated over the loss of my friend Tommy Page. My heart goes out to Tommy's friends, family and fans. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/hFUPBHMWnE — Debbie Gibson (@DebbieGibson) March 4, 2017

Tiffany, the 1990s singer who covered Tommy James and the Shondells’ song “I Think We’re Alone Now,” also took to Twitter to express her grief.

Tiffany said that news of Page’s death was “overwhelming” and that she will always carry her friendship with the late musician in her heart.

I'm overwhelmed with the sad news of my friend Tommy Page passing.

The memories,the music,the friendship will forever be in my heart #rip pic.twitter.com/ONLkfsuqRa — Tiffany (@tiffanytunes) March 4, 2017

The boy band that started it all also showed their respects for Tommy Page and the New Kids on the Block posted a message on their Facebook account.

NKOTB said, “Our hearts and thoughts go out to Tommy Page‘s family. You will be forever missed. Rest In Peace our friend #RIPTommyPage.”

Page helped a lot of musicians launch their careers seeing that the singer/songwriter evolved from a successful musician to a successful executive producer at Warner Bros./Reprise Records.

According to Billboard, Page went back to school studying business at New York University’s Stern School of Business because he wanted to expand his musical career by working as an executive producer.

After graduating from NYU, Page worked for Warner Bros./Reprise Records as an A&R executive and vice president of top 40 promotions. There, Page collaborated with famous musicians such as Michael Buble, Josh Groban, Green Day, David Foster and Alanis Morissette.

But Page will always be known for his hit song “I’ll Be Your Everything,” which he co-wrote with New Kids on the Block members Jordan Knight and Danny Wood.

Page’s single became number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in April 1990, but despite the success of “I’ll Be Your Everything” the late musician had a hard time finding success in his other songs. Eventually, Page’s chart-topping song became a one-hit wonder.

But despite his lackluster career in the United States Page was able to find fame and fortune in Asia and according to reports some of Page’s songs became hits in Singapore, the Philippines, Hong Kong and even Malaysia.

According to Straits Times, Page even collaborated with Hong Kong singer, Sally Yeh, on the song “I’m Always Dreaming of You.”

[Featured image by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP Images]