Dakota Johnson On Jamie Dornan, ‘I Love Jamie’

Fifty Shades movie star Dakota Johnson has dished about her true feelings for her co-star Jamie Dornan. In her recent interview, Dakota, who portrayed the role of Anastasia Steele also talked about how her co-star made her feel comfortable during awkward sex scenes in the recently released Fifty Shades Darker.

The erotic romantic drama Fifty Shades Darker featured Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan reprising their roles of Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey for the second time. The second film in the Fifty Shades franchise showed the life of Grey after his breakup with Steele. Apart from some intense sequences in the film, the erotic drama offered a lot of nudity.

Dakota recently talked about how uncomfortable she was while shooting those sex scenes and how Jamie eased the entire process for her.

“It’s genuinely one of the fastest, closest friendships I’ve ever made in my life, just based on the amount of time we’ve actually known each other. I love Jamie, I trust him and I really couldn’t tell you if I could have done this without him.”

The 27-year-old Dakota, who is currently busy with Suspiria and Sound of Metal, went on to say that during the filming, they both supported each other on every level.

“He’s my dream partner and supported me, I’ve supported him. It’s a lot to ask of two people, of two actors, to take on these highly emotional, sexual situations, but I think we’ve done us proud.”

At the same time, even Dakota knew that her statement would be taken into the wrong context by her fans and media. So she quickly added that Jamie has been her very good friend and she even adore his wife, Amelia Warner.

“I adore his wife and his gorgeous babies. They’re the most perfect family unit.”

Apparently, this would not be for the first time when Dakota talked about the production stage of Fifty Shades Darker and upcoming Fifty Shades Freed. In her earlier interview, she stated that the sex scenes with Jamie were strictly business and after a point, even they became tedious.

“Filming a sex scene is not a sensual or pleasurable environment. It’s really hot — not in a steamy, sexual way. It’s just sweaty and it’s not very comfortable. And on top of that, my hands and legs were tied, and I was blindfolded, and I was being hit with this bizarre tool.”

In other news, Jamie Dornan’s wife Amelia Warner has also recently talked about her career as a music professional and how the onscreen chemistry between her husband and Dakota Johnson do not make her worry.

The mother of two young daughters recently said that all the media coverage about Jamie’s portrayal of Christian Grey is overblown and till this date, she enjoys a quiet time with her husband.

“Nothing has really changed in our lives since Fifty Shades. The biggest change for us was having kids. We now live in the Cotswolds, rather than London. We are very removed from all the hype. I don’t see that stuff in the papers.”

While Jamie has been busy playing Christian Grey and promoting the films, Amelia has found her true calling in the music world.

“It’s hard to navigate my career around it and I don’t want to exploit the situation, but I’m trying to find my way,” she added. “My way so far has been to be silent as I haven’t done any press for anything since Fifty Shades of Grey happened, but I now have pressure to promote my work.”

Amelia Warner has collaborated with Fyfe Dangerfield and scored the music for the upcoming film on the life of Mary Shelley, which stars Elle Fanning and Douglas Booth.

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan will be seen as Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey for one last time in the upcoming film Fifty Shades Freed, which is scheduled to release in 2018.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]