Orlando Bloom Flirting On The Beach? Photos Suggest He’s Over Katy Perry Split

Days after Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry split up, Bloom was already seen hitting the beach in Malibu, showing his toned shirtless body and talking to two women dressed in bikinis. Does that mean Orlando is truly over his breakup with Katy Perry? Orlando’s photos, published by The Sun, certainly suggest that as the Pirates Of The Caribbean star also made sure to do a plank exercise in front of the women.

And while the 40-year-old Orlando is busy flirting it up with girls on the beach, 32-year-old Katy Perry is also trying to move on, with a new haircut and with a statement to her fans asking them to “get a life” and stop treating either her or Orlando as a villain because of the breakup. Some sources, however, are speculating that the split was caused by differences over children.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s split was announced last week after the two had been dating for over a year. The split came as a surprise to many after the two showed up together to a post-Oscars after-party only days before the announcement, and even posed for pictures – though they did not walk the Oscars’ red carpet together.

Trying to avoid an onslaught of rumors regarding the breakup, Katy and Orlando’s reps issued an official statement on Tuesday, as People reported, confirming they will be “taking a break” from dating.

“Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.”

If the new photos of Orlando at the beach are any indication, he is already moving forward with his romantic life. And while fans of the couple were already taking sides, some blaming Katy for the breakup and some suggesting it was Orlando’s fault, Katy Perry herself took to Twitter on Thursday to ask her fans (and the media) to cool it down with the speculations and war-mongering.

“How about a new way of thinking for 2017? You can still be friends and love your former partners! No one’s a victim or a villain, get a life y’all!”

According to sources who spoke with The Mirror, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s breakup was caused by a disagreement regarding children – specifically, Katy wanted children and a marriage, but Orlando thought differently. Bloom already has a 6-year-old son, Flynn Christopher Bloom, from his past marriage to Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr. The two were divorced in 2013.

According to the source, who is allegedly close to the couple, Katy and Orlando found themselves on “different pages” regarding the family issue.

“Katy and Orlando had a great time together. It was a great healing process for Orlando following his divorce from Miranda. But Katy and Orlando discovered they were on different pages. “Katy wants children and to get married, while Orlando has been there and done that. At 32, Katy doesn’t want to waste any more time. It became a strain.”

And while Orlando is off flexing his muscles at the Malibu Beach, Katy Perry was off to her hair stylist, Chris McMillan, where she got a dramatic new haircut. Posting a video straight from the hair salon’s chair, Katy showed off her new haircut (which is similar to that of Miley Cyrus – maybe because the two share a hair stylist), explaining that up until now, she “wasn’t ready” for such a dramatic cut. Perhaps now that she is single again, she was finally ready for this new look.

I WASNT READY TILL NOW A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Mar 2, 2017 at 5:26pm PST

Whatever the reason for Orlando and Katy’s split, it’s good to see the two moving on with their lives – Orlando by having fun at the beach and possibly flirting with the local girls, and Katy by drastically changing her look. Whether the two have any possible future together remains to be seen, but they might very well stay friends, as Katy suggested in her tweet.

