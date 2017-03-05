Beyoncé & Jay-Z Set Eyes On Most Expensive House In LA, Ecclestone Mansion!

Beyonce has given her fans another look at her pregnancy with a photo montage shared on her Instagram account. The star, who is expecting twins with her husband Jay Z, posted a sweet video for her 96 million followers on Instagram, further demonstrating her style and elegance during the U.S Awards season. Her appearance in an emerald green dress and a beautiful necklace is something that fans are simply obsessed over, and rightfully so. The Queen B has taken the news by storm yet again.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 1, 2017 at 4:11pm PST

Fans had been waiting to set eyes on the Queen B but unfortunately, Beyonce canceled her performance at the long-awaited Coachella music festival because of her pregnancy. It has been officially announced that Lady Gaga will replace Beyonce in the festival to be held in April.

It seems that Beyonce and her husband, Jay-Z want to take a break from the celebrity life for a while. Needless to say, the two are about to become parents and it should come as no surprise that they feel the need to take root and build a nice cozy nest in order to raise their children. For this, they need more space and the mansion with a total of 123 rooms and 27 bathrooms seems the perfect crib for Blue Ivy Carter, the couple’s first daughter, and the upcoming twins. A few weeks ago, Beyonce shared a picture on Instagram saying that she is pregnant with two twins, furthering sharing how blessed her life has been. Here’s her post on Insta.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

It is quite apparent that Beyonce Knowles is planning a change of scenery as well as her life. After all, becoming a parent is a huge responsibility irrespective of one’s celebrity status. With the upcoming addition of two members in the Queen B family, the couple has set eyes on this large mansion which certainly is jaw-droppingly beautiful and elegant.

This mansion belongs to Petra Ecclestone, daughter Bernie Ecclestone’s, in Los Angeles. The property is valued at 100 million Euros, located in the same neighborhood where Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reside. It houses a total of 57,000 square meters, a private nightclub, tennis court and bowling alley. What more could one ask for? It seems that Beyonce and Jay-Z have fallen in love with this place, not only because it’s perfect for their growing family, but also because of its prime location in Beverly Hill, Calif.

According to sources, the two artists are currently in the middle of the transaction. “They loved the space and the size, they just need to work out if it’s the right fit for the future. They said they want to get a good deal though, so they were keen on getting the price down.” All in all, it has everything one could ever need. An incredible pool for kids, a projection room, an awesome gym. The couple wants to get a good deal, so they might be interested in lowering the price.

One of the most fundamental aspects of moving into Petra Ecclestone’s mansion is the closeness to Hollywood. The Manor, as it is called, is located in the heart of Hollywood. The couple certainly doesn’t want to live elsewhere and that tells a lot about the couple’s future plans. It’s a win-win for Beyonce and Jay-Z to go for this deal because apparently, they do not want to quit on their celebrity lives and honestly, who would? Negotiations are still going on regarding the mansion’s price. The manor is considered the most expensive place to live in all of Los Angeles. It’s estimated worth is around $200 million, but the power couple will go for a price no greater than $105 million.