Miley Cyrus Reportedly Cancels Wedding, Pregnancy Plans With Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus has reportedly delayed plans to get married and have children with her longtime fiancé Liam Hemsworth.

The couple, who were first alleged to have planned their wedding to take place last summer, had to postpone the date after Cyrus made the announcement she had signed on to take part as a mentoring judge on The Voice while Liam was busy working on multiple films at the time.

The difference with their work schedules has heavily impacted their plans to tie the knot in the past, and while Miley Cyrus is already aware that she’s bound to have another hectic year ahead of her, she won’t even begin to plan for a wedding, knowing that she won’t have the time to walk down the aisle until sometime in 2018.

According to Hollywood Life, Liam and Miley Cyrus aren’t too stressed on getting married anymore. They truly believe that they’ll be together for a lifetime, and considering how busy they’ve been in the last two years, there’s no reason to put their career on hold just to get married.

Eventually, when Miley Cyrus and Liam both want to take some time off from work, they can do all the things that their hectic schedules is currently preventing them from doing, which has proven itself to be a hassle in the past, but they are accepting of it now.

“Liam loves Miley even more right now because she hasn’t really blasted their relationship through media,” a source reveals. “She doesn’t always want to be seen with him in pictures and out at restaurants like she did the first time they dated. He really likes that she is taking the relationship seriously and not treating it like a game.”

Miley Cyrus has already confirmed she will returning to The Voice later this year, E! Online reveals, with plans to potentially release her next studio album by the summer, while Liam has multiple films he’s gearing up to shoot in the following months.

Having Liam’s child is one of the things that Miley Cyrus is said to have thought about a lot as of late, along with her plans to eventually tie the knot with the supposed love of her life, but the twosome are reassuring themselves that this isn’t the right time for them to be thinking about babies and marriage.

“They would like to be married and have children someday, but not thinking about doing it this year,” the source continued.

Fans have often questioned why Miley Cyrus has taken so long to tie the knot with Liam Hemsworth, considering the fact that they’ve been engaged for well over a year now.

It’s a given fact, however, that the couple has approached their relationship differently ever since they reconciled in December 2015. Their breakup over the summer of 2013 was merely caused by Miley Cyrus’ outrageous behavior as the release date for her album Bangerz was quickly approaching.

It was said that Liam wasn’t a fan of seeing his girlfriend twerking on television and going completely nude in her music videos — it wasn’t the person he had fallen in love with, consequently leading to their split.

Since their reunion, however, things have drastically changed, with Miley Cyrus having taken a step back from the limelight to focus more on building back the trust between herself and Liam, knowing that the only person she could see herself spending the rest of her life with was with the 27-year-old.

Seeing how the duo has often postponed their wedding plans in the past, do you think Miley Cyrus and Liam will ever get married?

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]