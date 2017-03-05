Selena Gomez, The Weeknd Romance: Family Concerned, Couple To Split?

Selena Gomez is reportedly ready to introduce The Weeknd to her parents.

The couple has been dating for four months, and from what sources have gathered, it’s assured Selena Gomez enough to think that the relationship she shares with the R&B singer is certainly going to last, a source reveals.

According to Hollywood Life, Selena Gomez has told family and friends that she sees herself spending the rest of her life with The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye. They share a deep connection between one another, one which reports claim Selena hasn’t shared with her previous boyfriends.

It’s also stressed that this is Selena Gomez’s first romance since her three-month treatment program at a rehab facility in Tennessee. The duo has bonded so well since they first started dating, with sources further adding that The Weeknd is constantly supporting his girlfriend, knowing that she’s still dealing with her battle regarding depression and anxiety.

“Selena knows her family would love Abel [Tesfaye],” an insider tells the outlet. “He’s so warm and funny he will get along great with her family members. She’s planning on bringing him to Texas to get to know them better as soon as his tour is finished.”

Back in December, it was claimed that Selena Gomez was spending most of her time with her family members after finishing her treatment program. Her parents, especially, were concerned that the singer could potentially find her way back into rehab if she was to surround herself with the wrong kind of people.

Luckily for Selena Gomez, not only has she distanced herself from those who she considered her close pals, as revealed by The Sun, she’s managed to form a relationship with someone that’s said to be keeping her on the right path to overcome the issues she’s been dealing with since her teenage years.

Battling the likes of lupus, depression, and anxiety isn’t easy for Gomez, but having The Weeknd by her side is comforting to the “Hands To Myself” songstress, so much that she knows that introducing him to her parents is the right thing to do at this given point.

An insider continues to add that Selena’s family are happy for her, knowing that she’s in great hands being around The Weeknd. With that said, it has been questioned whether Abel’s music career could potentially end up affecting his romance with Selena Gomez.

After all, since both stars have hectic career schedules, it would keep them apart from one another for weeks on end. The last thing they would want to hear is that Selena Gomez had to end the romance and has fallen back into depression over it.

“Selena’s mom Mandy Teefey and family are definitely keeping close tabs on her,” the source shares. “They have total faith in her, but of course they worry about her. She’s definitely falling head over heels quickly for Abel, and they definitely don’t want to see her get her heart-broken. She’s in such a good place they would hate to see her sad.”

News of Selena Gomez reportedly wanting to introduce The Weeknd to her family members comes just weeks after it was claimed that the 24-year-old is gearing up for the release of her next studio album.

No date has been set just yet. It is rumored that Selena’s beau could potentially be featured on one of the songs — it would make sense for fans considering the fact that the album is still being recorded and Gomez has never been shy to the idea of collaborating with the men she is dating at the time.

