‘The Walking Dead’ 7×12 Spoilers: Rick Grimes Admits Something To Michonne

The Walking Dead returns to AMC tonight with a new episode. Season 7, Episode 12 is titled “Say Yes” and fans are wondering what is going to happen. A few promo clips and sneak peeks have been released. Those, along with promotional images reveal that the episode is going to focus on Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira). An advance preview was also published by one website, which teases that Rick will make a startling, but realistic admission to Michonne.

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on AMC’s zombie apocalypse series.

According to Futon Critic, the synopsis for The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 12 does not reveal much. All it says is that the Alexandrians look for supplies. The promo clip and sneak peeks only feature Rick and Michonne, but an advance preview reveals that Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos), Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), and Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) will also be part of the episode.

There is one point in “Say Yes” that Michonne thinks Rick Grimes has gotten attacked by walkers. However, it turns out that it isn’t him. However, TV Geek Talk commented that the fear and anxiety Michonne feels about possibly losing Rick is obvious. Even though he is the leader of the group and is the star of the show, he is not immortal. It seems that in Season 7, Episode 12, Rick realizes that he could die. He confesses this to Michonne and basically tells her that if something should happen to him, he wants her to lead the group.

“It’s not about us anymore. It’s about a future. And, if it’s me who doesn’t make it, you’ll have to lead the others forward.”

It is clear that even though Rick is facing his own mortality, he won’t die for some time. In Robert Kirkman’s comic books, Grimes is still alive and well. It is necessary to keep him alive in The Walking Dead TV show because there is a big storyline between Rick and Negan coming up.

As for the rest of The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 12, Rosita Espinosa will still be full of rage. She is stitching herself up when Tara (Alanna Masterson) tries to help her. Once again, Rosita lashes out at the Alexandrian. She also has a few furious words with Father Gabriel and blames him for Olivia’s (Ann Mahoney) death and Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) getting kidnapped.

Eventually, she leaves the community and heads to the Hilltop Colony. Once she arrives, Rosita encounters Sasha, who is visiting Abraham Ford’s (Michael Cudlitz) grave. Instead of getting angry like one would expect, Rosita asks for her help.

Those that love “Richonne” together will enjoy a few scenes in this episode of The Walking Dead. Rick and Michonne have a few chances to get frisky. It was noted that this episode does go a bit slower than previous installments in Season 7B. However, not every episode is going to be fast-paced. Despite it going a bit slower, there will be plenty of action as Rick and Michonne stumble upon an area where something bad happened. Rick find empty ammunition shells on the ground, hinting that the community was attacked at some point. Rick Grimes believes that there are probably a lot of guns there, which would help satisfy their end of the bargain with Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) and the Scavengers. As fans recall, the strange group agreed to help Alexandria in exchange for a lot of guns, something that Rick and his group don’t have.

What do you think is going to happen in The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 12? Titled “Say Yes” airs March 5 on AMC networks.

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]