Xiaomi Mi 6 Release Date And Specs: What’s Likely True Amidst False Rumors

The Xiaomi Mi 6 has captured the attention of mobile aficionados for months. From the number of rumors emerging about the device alone, it definitely seems that many are looking forward to the release of the Chinese tech giant’s latest flagship device. After all, with the smartphone industry getting more competitive by the day, players such as Xiaomi simply cannot afford to pass up the opportunity to make an impact in the mobile market.

Inasmuch as the upcoming smartphone is certainly going to be a powerhouse device, however, a number of rumors that seem a bit too farfetched have emerged about the Xiaomi Mi 6. Amidst all these speculations, however, a picture of a realistic, powerful device that could easily rival the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the iPhone 8 emerges. Here are a number of rumors that might very well prove true with regards to the Xiaomi Mi 6.

A PC Advisor report stated that among the most farfetched rumors out there is the speculation that the Xiaomi Mi 6 would pack a stunning 4K display. While a 4K panel has already been released by Sony with the Xperia XZ Premium, there is a very slim chance that Xiaomi’s next flagship device would be equipped with a display that is as ultra-high resolution as the one found in the Japanese tech giant’s upcoming flagship phablet. This, however, does not mean that the Xiaomi Mi 6 would have an underwhelming display.

Xiaomi’s Mi series have always packed great-quality screens. However, the company has so far focused on the quality of its panels than just the raw number of pixels in their devices’ panels. Thus, even in its best smartphones, the Chinese tech giant has so far utilized Full HD displays. Considering that the Xiaomi Mi 6 is a next-generation device, it seems most logical to state that the upcoming flagship would be equipped with a Quad-HD panel instead.

Rumors about the processor that would be utilized for the device have also been a bit too imaginative lately, with some speculations even stating that the Xiaomi Mi 6 would be equipped with a 16-core processor. Inasmuch as the premise of a 16-core SoC is compelling, however, there is a very slim chance that the upcoming flagship device would employ such a chip. Instead, it is far more likely for Xiaomi to go for the best mobile processor in the market today, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835.

While shipments of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 would be delayed due to Samsung monopolizing the first batch of the mobile chips, there is a good chance that the Mi 6 would pack the powerful SoC just the same. Sony’s Xperia XZ Premium, for one, has already been announced to pack the Snapdragon 835. Thus, there is a pretty good chance that Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship would come with the formidable processor as well.

إشاعة جديدة تفيد بأن الهاتف #XiaomiMi6

سيتم اطلاقه يوم 16 أبريل المقبل

ايضن سيكون أول هاتف صيني يضم معالج Snapdragon 835 pic.twitter.com/poNdFYWOtP — TECHNO (@g1J1JQRTFaWlN6S) March 4, 2017

Storage-wise, rumors of the Xiaomi Mi 6 being equipped with a microSD card slot have also emerged. Just like a 4K display, however, these rumors are more likely false, especially since Xiaomi has never been a manufacturer that equips its devices with expandable memory. After all, with storage options likely to reach 256GB, a microSD card slot is almost futile. As for memory, rumors about the device are quite realistic, with many stating that the Xiaomi Mi 6 would be equipped with 6GB of RAM.

The Xiaomi Mi 6, or a top-tier variant at least, would most likely be released with a stunning ceramic frame. This has already been done by the manufacturer with the Xiaomi Mi Mix, a device that has been lauded by consumers and critics alike. This, apart from Dual-SIM capabilities and a 4,000mAh battery pack, would make the Xiaomi Mi 6 a very compelling smartphone.

The release date for the Xiaomi Mi 6 has not been released as of yet, though GSM Arena recently reported a leak stating that the next flagship from the Chinese manufacturer would be launched on April 16. The pricing for the device is rumored to be around $365, which would make it a very formidable device for its price. The rumored release date and price, however, remain unconfirmed for now, so take this information with a grain of salt.

[Featured Image by N Azlin Sha/Shutterstock]