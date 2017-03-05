‘Vampire Diaries’ Series Finale: Will Elena Finally Return? Bonnie Possibly Dead

The Vampire Diaries series finale is just around the corner and one of the major characters fans have grown to know and love may have sacrificed herself yet again to save her friends.

Bonnie Bennett portrayed by Kat Graham has repeatedly tried her best to save the ones she love even if that means sacrificing herself in the process. In fact, the entire Vampire Diaries history proved to be a collection of Bonnie’s heroic acts where—most of the time—she ended up dead.

Now, it appears as though The Vampire Diaries series finale won’t be any different as a report suggests how Bonnie may have passed away again after giving her magic to Caroline Forbes’ (Candice King) Gemini twins.

According to Bustle, the latest installment of the long-running vampire drama series from The CW titled “We’re Planning A June Wedding” showcased Bonnie’s attempt at saving her friends from Katherine.

In Episode 15, Caroline and Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley) were able to finish exchanging their vows in their impromptu June wedding which was supposed to lure out Katherine from hiding.

But while they wanted Katherine to come out the shadows and face them, they did not expect what happened next.

Katherine’s surrogate and Matt Donovan’s (Zach Roerig) mom, Kelly Donovan literally crashed the wedding and gave the newlyweds an “explosive” gift that nearly killed Bonnie, Josie, and Lizzie.

And, as if getting blow away was not enough, Bonnie let the twins siphon her magic in order to save them. Upon doing so, the audience are treated to yet another one of Bonnie’s witchy nosebleeds which usually happens when she is exhausted from using too much of her powers or, in this case, from giving away too much.

She then faints which leads Bustle to think: Is she dead? The outlet notes that while the character has repeatedly cheated death in the past and recovered from magic exhaustion, this time might be a bit different.

If you can recall, TVD showrunner Julie Plec confirmed that Nina Dobrev who plays Elena Gilbert will be returning to the show in the Vampire Diaries series finale as reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m thrilled to bring this show to an end the way we always intended — with Nina back to help us say goodbye. I’m so excited to have Nina back to ensure our farewell episode is truly epic!”

In Season 5, Nina’s character Elena Gilbert was put under a Sleeping Beauty spell by Chris Wood’s Kai Parker who decided it best to link Bonnie’s life to her. Could it be possible that Elena will finally wake up from her slumber in Episode 16 at the cost of Bonnie’s life?

It is possible especially after Wesley confirmed a death of a major character via a more recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s definitely a main character. You have to pay it off. Someone needed to die. If someone had not died, I would have been disappointed.”

But while there is a good chance that the show is going in that direction, there are still other possibilities as to how Nina Dobrev can help make the Vampire Diaries series finale a bit more exciting.

One possibility is coming back as Katherine, the “baddest b*tch” of them all, according to Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder).

For the uninitiated, Katherine and Elena are both Nina’s characters since they are doppelgangers that had been tied to Stefan’s fate because of an ancient love story involving a man named Silas.

Either way, TVD showrunners promise to provide a satisfying end to the long-running vampire drama series. In fact, the Vampire Diaries series finale even impressed the show’s main actors who play the infamous Salvatore Brothers, Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder.

“From a story standpoint, I was blown away. I thought, ‘Wow, they actually summed it all up into one 44-minute piece,” the older Salvatore brother said, with Wesley adding: “It’s satisfying.”

How do you expect the Vampire Diaries series finale will go? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by The CW]