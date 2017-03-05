‘The Flash’ Season 3: Savitar Plots His Return In Episode 15 Promo [Spoilers]

After Team Flash dealt with Gorilla Grodd and his army, Barry and Iris’s worst nightmare haunts them in Episode 15, “The Wrath of Savitar.”

The Flash Season 3, Episode 15 promo shows that Wally West, also known as Kid Flash, is having visions of Savitar. Barry ponders whether Savitar has been spying on Team Flash the whole time through Wally. It seems like there are consequences for Kid Flash getting his speedster powers from Alchemy. In the Episode 15 promo, Savitar declares, “I have what I need to escape my hell, Wallace.”

And it seems like he emerges from a speed wormhole, which means the future that Barry saw when he trapped Savitar in the speed force is coming closer to fruition. In the midseason finale, the arrogant and self-titled “God of Speed” declared his prophecy: “I know your destinies. One shall betray you. One shall fall. One will suffer a fate far worse than death. This is the knowledge I have for you about your everlasting damnation.”

Has Team Flash done enough to save Iris? And if they have, would someone else close to Barry die in her place? We may get some answers in The Flash Season 3, Episode 15 as it seems like Savitar will make his return, and he is very angry.

It’s worth noting that Wally inadvertently being a spy for Savitar will technically fulfill the first part of his prophecy that one will betray Team Flash. The description for The Flash Season 3, Episode 15 states that Kid Flash keeps his visions of Savitar a secret, which may have serious consequences.

“While training with Barry, Wally starts to have visions of Savitar, which he hides from the team; a dangerous secret threatens Barry and Iris’s happiness.”

As Wally got his powers from the Philosophers Stone, he may be tied to Savitar and vulnerable to him. Perhaps this is a fate worse than death?

The synopsis also tells us that the secret threatens Barry and Iris’s happiness, which suggest that he may have something to do with their engagement or the fact that Iris dies in the future Barry saw in the midseason finale. The promo shows that Wally is being smashed against walls and it seems like he is doing it to himself.

Julian is also seen being used to communicate with Savitar. However, he needs the Philosopher’s Stone to do that. Therefore in Episode 15 of The Flash, Barry and the team manage to get their hands on it. Spoiler stills from the episode show that Barry is seriously injured at some point, perhaps when he was trying to retrieve the Philosopher’s Stone. You will also see Savitar without his CGI when he is not using his speed force.

Wally’s mother also appears in the episode. Therefore, it seems as though Savitar may be using the same tricks he did on Cisco to make him open the Philosophers’ stone chest. One of Savitar’s minions also warns Barry that he will not be able to stop Savitar as Barry finds the Philosophers box without the stone.

This means that they may have to fight Savitar without being able to send him back into the box, which complicates things for Barry and the team. However, this time they have three speedsters to fight if Wally is up to it.

Savitar has not been active this season due to being imprisoned. Therefore, fans will get to see more of the “God of Speed” as he haunts Barry and his shot at happiness.

We have seen that attempting to change the past always has consequences. However, it is not clear if that is the same when Barry meddles with the future.

The Flash Season 3, Episode 15 looks like it’s going to be action-packed going by the promo.

The episode airs on March 7, 2017.

