‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Bryan Dattilo On Why Lucas Waits For Adrienne

Days Of Our Lives fans are divided about how they feel about Lucas and Adrienne. Prior to getting together with Lucas, Adrienne was married and divorced from Justin Kiriakis three times. Still, he has decided that he wants her back. She was set to make a decision when Adrienne was diagnosed with breast cancer. Until her treatments are over, she has put the decision on hold and is focusing on her health. Many viewers are wondering why Lucas has waited around for her. Recently, Bryan Dattilo answered that question in an interview.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know details about what to expect on the NBC soap opera.

Judi Evans’ character on Days Of Our Lives, Adrienne, is stuck between two men. On one hand, there is a lot of history with Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth). On the other, her and Lucas Horton seem to have a stable relationship. While it seemed for a while everyone was finally going to find out which man she would choose, that didn’t happen because of a medical emergency. Since then, Adrienne has been receiving treatment for breast cancer and surprisingly, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) has been at her side through it all.

Some DOOL fans wonder why Lucas continues to patiently wait for Adrienne. In an interview with CBS Soaps In Depth, Bryan Datillo explained the storyline.

“If it were anyone else, Lucas probably wouldn’t have given the girl a second chance, but with Adrienne, they just don’t have that kind of conflict. They really get and understand each other, and he’s attracted to that. So, he wasn’t willing to throw their relationship away.”

Even though Lucas and Justin both want to know which man Adrienne chooses on the NBC soap opera, now is not the time to get pushy. Adrienne is battling breast cancer and 100 percent of her focus should be on that.

“He wants to make Adrienne understand that he’s there for her and that he loves her regardless – whether they work or not, whether they’re together or not – they still have this connection. But at the same time, his feelings are on the line, so he has to be willing to walk away at some point [and maintain] his dignity.”

The Days Of Our Lives actor also explained that Lucas and Adrienne’s relationship is based on a deeper level than any other he’s had on the soap opera.

Since Adrienne’s breast cancer diagnosis, Lucas has been on the back burner a bit. However, he did have a comedic scene with Anne (Meredith Lynn Scott). First, she asked Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) for advice and bought him some oatmeal raisin cookies. Then, she kissed him in a bold and brazen way, which surprised him. However, Lucas didn’t react the way Anne hoped he would. Bryan Dattilo said that Scott is “hilarious” to work with.

In the interview, the actor also revealed that he does something different while traveling. Instead of visiting popular restaurants, he goes to VA hospitals.

“I’ve been going to veterans’ hospitals when I travel. Jim Reynolds (Abe Carver) was a Marine, and we’ve done several VA trips together.”

The DOOL actor added that he also is in awe of the architecture. This shouldn’t be surprising since he also works in construction when he isn’t acting or taking care of his family.

“You get to go into these amazing structures – they’re huge, offer many services, and so many people depend on them.”

[Featured Image by Mitchell Haaseth/NBC]