Is Barack Obama Impairing Donald Trump’s Presidency?

Donald Trump took to Twitter to accuse Barack Obama of wiretapping his offices even before he became the 45th president of the United States of America. In a series of tweets, the U.S. president said, “Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!”

I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Not only this, Trump even made efforts to defend Jeff Sessions, the U.S. attorney general who is facing questions over his rumored meetings with the Russian ambassador. He tweeted, “The first meeting Jeff Sessions had with the Russian Amb was set up by the Obama Administration under education program for 100 Ambs…”

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

At this moment, there is no additional information that substantiates information about the president’s claims that former President Barack Obama had “wiretapped” Trump Tower, and it is still not clear on what information Donald Trump was basing the said allegations.

That being said, Daily Mail reported that according to a close family friend of Barack Obama, the former president’s goal is to “oust Trump from the presidency either by forcing his resignation or through his impeachment.”

It is also reported that Obama has come out in support of the protest opposing President Donald Trump’s executive order to restrict immigration from Muslim-majority countries. A spokesman said Obama thinks they’re “citizens exercising their Constitutional right to assemble, organize and have their voices heard by their elected officials is exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake.”

Given the light of current incidents, here are a few major actions by Barack Obama and his close associates that may have creating problems for Donald Trump to run a smooth government.

Barack Obama is currently living in his new mansion, which is just two miles away from the White House and is using that mansion as his headquarters. A source even revealed that Obama is working from behind the scenes to set up a shadow government that will help in protecting the legacy he created while serving as the president for eight long years.

A family friend close to Obamas has said that the former president was reluctant to lead the opposition to Trump because he was burned out. However, his top adviser, Valerie Jarrett convinced him that this was the only way to protect his legacy.

The source further added that to guide and advise Obama, Jarrett has moved into his 8,200-square-foot, $5.3 million mansion. According to the New York Post, from the mansion itself, Barack Obama will implement his plans through a network of leftist nonprofits that are led by Organizing For Action, the organization that grew out of his campaign group, Organizing for America.

“You’re going to see me early next year,” he told his OFA troops after the election, “and we’re going to be in a position where we can start cooking up all kinds of great stuff.”

Since the election, Organizing For Action, or OFA, has added staff and accelerated its recruitment of liberal activists.

“Obama has circumvented the Democrats with [Organizing for America] and has established a clandestine unaccountable political party taking money from questionable people,” said Martin Armstrong, who provides information about history, global warming, and real estate. Martin further explained that Obama “is deliberately trying to create an uprising and is side-stepping the Democratic Party himself because they will not agree with his agenda.”

Apart from this, The Times reported that Obama White House officials have waged a campaign to save classified intelligence regarding Donald Trump’s associates’ contacts with the Russian government. The intelligence was also classified at relatively low levels “to ensure as wide a readership as possible across the government.”

In the recent news, Barack Obama has officially refuted all the allegations made on him by President Trump. Obama’s spokesman, Kevin Lewis has said that it has been a cardinal rule of the Barack Obama’s administration that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation that was led by the Department of Justice.

“Neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false,” he added.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]