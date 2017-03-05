Danny Masterson Of ‘That ’70s Show’ Facing Multiple Sexual Assault Allegations

Danny Masterson, formerly Steven Hyde on That ’70s Show, is reportedly being investigated by the LAPD in connection with the sexual assault claims as of three women. In a plot twist straight out of fiction, 40-year-old Masterson claims that not only are the sexual assault allegations false but that they have only been brought against him to help promote the anti-Scientology TV series produced by Leah Remini.

Leah Remini is an ex-Scientologist, reports The Hollywood Reporter, and Danny Masterson is a practicing member of the cultish religion. As part of her A&E series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, the actress claimed that the organization works very diligently to protect its celebrity adherents from being touched by scandal. According to Masterson, the sexual assault allegations from the three women in question didn’t come to light until after the alleged victims were approached by series producers.

As Fox News reports, all of the sexual assault allegations against Masterson allegedly took place way back at the beginning of the 2000s. The LAPD admits that an investigation into the claims is ongoing. Speaking on behalf of the department, Officer Drake Madison refused to provide specific details of the probe to the public or media, citing an open investigation into the Masterson sexual assault claims.

“The Los Angeles Police Department Robbery Homicide Division, Sexual Assault Section, is conducting an investigation involving the actor Danny Masterson. Three women have come forward and disclosed that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson during the early 2000’s.”

Danny Masterson has been acting for decades, although his most famous role was that of a teenage burnout on Fox’s That ’70s Show, which aired from 1998 until 2006. Today, Masterson is married to singer Bijou Phillips and appears on The Ranch on Netflix. While the LAPD isn’t saying much about the sexual assault allegations that have been levied against Masterson, a rep for the star isn’t mincing words when it comes to his client’s innocence.

According to a statement issued by Masterson’s rep, at least one of the sexual assault accusers dated Danny Masterson for six full years. She alleges that she was sexually assaulted sometime around the midpoint of their relationship, and reportedly continued to date Masterson after the alleged unwanted sex act occurred.

“The alleged incident occurred in the middle of their six-year relationship, after which she continued to be his longtime girlfriend.”

Reportedly, the ex-girlfriend turned sexual assault accuser is alleged to have a history of making claims of sexual assault, including “numerous inconsistent claims that she was previously raped by at least three other famous actors and musicians.”

According to Danny Masterson’s rep, the breakup between Masterson and his sexual assault accuser was an ugly one, with his ex allegedly even threatening his current wife with physical assault.

The statement went on to say that one of the other alleged sexual assault victims involved in the current claims against Masterson originally made allegations of the crime to the LAPD 14 years ago. However, the department reportedly declined to charge Danny Masterson with a crime because an investigation into the allegation resulted in the determination that “the claim had no merit.”

Hollywood reports that all three of Danny Masterson’s accusers are members of the Church of Scientology. Further, the outlet is reporting that Leah Remini admitted speaking to the sexual assault accusers about their claim, even advocating for them directly to the LAPD.

“I met with the LAPD. I met with Detective Reyes, and I told her these victims deserve to be heard. I asked her to do the right thing by these girls, and I told her that the world is watching.”

The news of the sexual assault investigation involving Danny Masterson first broke on an anti-Scientology blog written by Tony Ortega. Known as The Underground Bunker, the site takes a decisive stance against the controversial religion, and according to the blog post in question, “victims came forward after reaching out to actress Leah Remini as a result of her A&E series.”

According to Danny Masterson’s rep, the public should consider the source of the claims against his client.

“Based on reading the anti-Scientology blog that posted this story, these false allegations appear to be motivated to boost Leah Remini’s anti-Scientology television series.”

Despite the fact that multiple women have now come forward to accuse Danny Masterson of sexual assault, the actor has not been charged with a crime in connection with any of their allegations.

