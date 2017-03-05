Gwen Stefani Reveals Inspiration For No Doubt’s ‘Just A Girl’

Gwen Stefani took No Doubt fans on a stroll down memory lane when she opened up in a candid interview and revealed how the 90’s ska-punk band came up with the hit song, “Just A Girl.” Stefani was the front-woman of the Orange County band long before she obtained major television gigs like The Voice.

Since stepping away from No Doubt and embarking on her own solo endeavors in the entertainment industry and fashion world, Gwen, 43, has acquired a ton of professional success. However, the upsetting conflicts Gwen had with loved ones which lead to penning, “Just A Girl,” still resonates with the songstress to this day.

Gwen sat down in an exclusive behind-the-scenes interview and shared the story behind the band’s 1995 hit, as per reported by People.

“I just literally started songwriting, I didn’t even know that I knew how to song write… My parents were quite strict with me and I was living at home, even into my 20s. And I would have to come home and knock on my parents’ door. And it was frustrating because I was already like older.”

Stefani remembers driving in her car one morning and thinking all of a sudden that she was vulnerable because of her gender. Stefani said she just wanted to express her feelings at the moment and never once in her wildest dreams did she think anyone else would hear it.

“I can remember thinking, ‘Wow, I’m in the car right now, I’m driving home, it’s like one in the morning and if something did happen to me, I’m vulnerable because I’m a girl.’ And you start to think, ‘Wow, maybe people actually look at me different because I am a female.'”

No Doubt had been together for eight years before they skyrocketed to fame with their breakthrough album, Tragic Kingdom. “Just A Girl” was No Doubt’s second successful single, behind their 1994, “Squeal.”

Gwen said the song holds significant memories of the many years she spent in Anaheim with her bandmates, Tom Dumont, and Tony Kanal.

“That song has been incredible and I remember coming up with every single line… I have a really bad memory but I really, really remember that moment and feeling I could really relate to myself and this song … I felt like it really echoed exactly how I felt.”

To this present day, Stefani says she is very proud of the song and the message it contains.

“I think that when I do that song now, it still feels like it represents, it’s beyond an age, it just represents a feeling so I feel really proud of it.”

No Doubt Band Members Forge Dreamcar

No Doubt band members Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont, and Adrian Young have come together to form the band, Dreamcar, with AFI frontman, Davey Havok. The bands’ existence was announced a year ago however, the guys came together in 2014 and just “worked on music,” according to Rolling Stone.

“It’s almost like pressing the reset button and going back to the garage… It’s like a rebirth, a really beautiful, pure, and positive thing.”

Kanal said the only people who knew of the project were the band mates significant others. The reason Dreamcar was shrouded in so much secrecy was because Tony said the band was uncertain of what they would become. The seasoned musicians finally unveiled their first single, “Kill for Candy.” The track offers a preview of Dreamcar’s self-titled 12-song debut album set to hit airwaves on May 12.

Now that Dreamcar has formed, Rolling Stone magazine asked Tony Kanal what the future holds for No Doubt. Kanal said the band members are simply going through a period in which everyone is pursuing their own endeavors.

“… Right now Gwen’s focusing on her solo stuff, and we’re focusing on Dreamcar. No Doubt will always be there; we’ve experienced things together that no one else will ever experience with us. It’s a family that will always be there, and the music we’ve created will always be there…”

