Watch PSL Cricket Final Live Stream: Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Online

The second edition of the PSL — the Pakistan Super League T20 franchise cricket tournament — wraps up in dramatic fashion Sunday when the championship final will live stream from Lahore, Pakistan, where the game will be contested under massive security with at least 10,000 soldiers and police officers patrolling the area around Gadaffi Cricket Stadium where the final match will be played.

Information on how to live stream the historic, if tense game can be found below on this page.

The final, pitting the league’s two best teams — Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi — against each other for the sixth time, will be the first world-class cricket match played inside the borders of Pakistan since Zimbabwe visited Gadaffi Stadium for a three-match ODI series in May of 2015. But even that series was marred by a terror attack when a bomber killed two people after being stopped at a checkpoint about a mile from the cricket ground during the second ODI match.

Most international teams have boycotted Pakistan since a March 2009 terror attack on the Sri Lanka cricket team’s bus killed six security officers and two civilians as well as inflicting minor injuries on five Sri Lanka cricketers.

Pakistan has played its international home cricket matches in the United Arab Emirates ever since, and both editions of the Pakistan Super League — until Sunday’s final — have been played in the UAE as well.

Assuming the security measures are effective and all goes well, the game is expected to draw a sellout crowd of 18,000 and will feature the same two teams who contested the first-round playoff game both this season and in 2016. Quetta won the playoff game on Tuesday by a thrilling one-run margin. Of the six times the two teams have now played, Gladiators have won three, Zalmi two, and one was called off due to weather.

The historic 2017 PSL championship final match is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time at Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, on Sunday, March 5.

In India, the match gets underway at 8:30 p.m. In the United Kingdom, cricket fans can catch the live stream starting at 3 p.m., and in the United States, the PSL opening match action gets rolling at 10 a.m. Eastern Time, 7 a.m. Pacific.

How to Watch a Live Stream in Pakistan

The Pakistan Television Corporation, the country’s state-owned TV network, will air the 2017 Pakistan Super League T20 cricket final match live on PTV Sports — and will make a free live stream of the Peshawar vs. Quetta clash available as well, but only for viewers inside of Pakistan. The PTV stream can be accessed by fans with internet IP addresses in that country with no login information required, by clicking on this link or this link via YouTube. Note once again that the PTV Sport’s YouTube live stream will not be viewable by fans accessing the internet outside of Pakistan.

Fans in the UAE, Middle East, and North Africa Can Also Watch a Live Stream

The Dubai-based Orbit Showtime Network, OSN, covers the Middle East and North Africa and offers a free live stream of the first PSL qualifying playoff match without login credentials by clicking on this link. But the OSN stream is not available outside of the Middle East and North Africa regions.

How to Stream the Pakistan Super League Final Around the World

The Cricket Gateway site has been the officially licensed home of the PSL live stream in 2017 and can be accessed from anywhere in the world by clicking on this link. However, the Cricket Gateway stream may be accessed only by paying a small fee — equivalent to $2.99 in United States currency to live stream the high-tension 2017 PSL championship final from Lahore, Pakistan.

To watch a live stream on mobile devices, download the Cricket Gateway app.

Watch highlights of the nail-biting first playoff match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi in the video below. On Friday, Peshawar blasted past Karachi Kings by 25 runs to secure a rematch with Quetta in Sunday’s final.

While all four of Peshawar’s overseas players have agreed to travel to Pakistan to take part in the final match — reportedly with the incentive of an extra $50,000 each in their pay packets — none of Quetta’s non-Pakistani players agreed to make the trip.

As a result, the Gladiators have replaced England stars Kevin Pietersen, Tymal Mills and Luke Wright as well as South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw, with four new overseas players who will join the team for the heavily fortified final in Lahore.

Sean Ervine and Elton Chigumbura of Zimbabwe, Morne Van Wyk of South Africa and Rayad Emrit of the West Indies have agreed to step in for Quetta and will be available to play in Sunday’s PSL final. For Peshawar, Captain Darren Sammy and Marlon Samuels of the West Indies, as England’s Chris Jordan, David Malan and Samit Patel have all consented to take part in the historic final match.

[Featured Image by Tom Shaw/Getty Images]