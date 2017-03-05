‘General Hospital’ Spoilers & Rumors: JaSam Baby Drama, Liv Stashed Duke In GH?

General Hospital spoilers tease why Olivia Jerome is intent on finding ways to close the hospital for good. Jason (Billy Miller) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) are bound to receive bad news in next week’s episode. It seems that this news involves baby Scout.

It’s In The Basement

Franco (Roger Howarth,) who is now working as a janitor in the General Hospital, will stumble on the thing Liv wants which is under medical institution. Spoilers hint the bigger question is not a what but a who. Liv could be trying to do everything in her power to close down the hospital because there is something in the basement.

Based on the recent events in Port Charles, writers might pull off another Stavros Cassadine (Robert Kelker Kelly) stunt. General Hospital spoilers hint Duke Lavery (Ian Buchanan) could be in the basement inside Helena Cassadine’s (Constance Towers) secret lab. With Liv’s connections and money, finding a way to transfer Duke’s body to the lab is possible. As speculated by one soap authority site, Liv could have replaced Duke’s cremated body with another corpse. The switch might have happened the night Olivia Falconeri (Lisa LoCicero) gave birth as it was quite a ruckus in the hospital.

Liv brought Julian with her and placed him in the trunk. She could have been planning to stash Julian in the basement too although Franco and Liz will foil her plans and help her brother. With Julian’s help, it would be easier for the police to come after Liv. Duke, if he truly is in the basement, could either be alive, dead, or frozen. Either way, Liv needs to move quickly if she plans on resurrecting the man she loves. As teased in General Hospital spoilers for next week, the authorities will be closing in on her.

Baby Scout

Meanwhile, Jason and Sam will receive some bad news about baby Scout. Spoilers for the upcoming episodes hint Sam is going to be in a bad situation. She is currently in a coma but she will not be in danger.

Sam will be alright based on the General Hospital spoilers but there is some bad news headed their way. There is still no word on what the bad news will be although it seems to involve their child. Writers for General Hospital have been dropping hints that they are going to do something soaps never did before with this baby. It remains unknown if this teaser is a good thing or not.

Sam had an unusual birthing right after she fell off the bridge. Given the circumstances, she had no choice but to give birth right there and then. Baby Scout looks normal but Dr. Kelly Lee (Minae Noji) had some concerns with one test result.

There are hints baby Scout is going to be a special child. Special children are not too common in soap operas. It can be recalled that Sam’s brother Danny McCall (David Greenman) had the Fragile X syndrome, and they may pay homage to them in this manner. When Sam’s brother died, she was heartbroken. There seems to be no direct blood connection between Sam and Danny since she is adopted.

General Hospital spoilers also hint an alternative reason why the couple is going to face major issues by next week. According to some rumors, Sam might not be able to have more children due to the fall she sustained. While next week might be tough on the couple although their baby will be safe for now. General Hospital spoilers for next week tease more drama and a possible resurrection.

