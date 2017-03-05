iPhone 8 And Galaxy S8: The Latest On Apple And Samsung’s Killer Smartphones

Thanks to new flagship phones from Apple and Samsung, the year 2017 will likely be known as the year smartphone companies started innovating again. Samsung is set to release the Galaxy S8 in April, and Apple is set to release the next iPhone in September.

iPhone 8

We already know that the next iPhone will have wireless charging and an edge-to-edge OLED screen. Much has been made about Touch ID, with some even reporting that Apple will completely get rid of it and, instead, rely on face recognition. However, BGR reports that Apple might have an ultrasound Touch ID built into its display.

“A new report indicates that Apple has found a way to integrate Touch ID into the OLED screen of the iPhone, revealing the fingerprint sensor will be based on novel technology,” writes columnist Chris Smith, adding that supply chain sources familiar with the new iPhone decided to ignore the usual type of fingerprint sensor and instead use its own Authentech algorithm and Privaris’ glass identification technology to create a different kind of fingerprint ID solution.

The downside of all this is that it would push iPhone production to the beginning of September. For the past couple of years, the main production on the iPhone has started in August — just in time to release the phone to stores in September.

Samsung Galaxy S8

This week, well-known reporter Evan Blass tweeted out what looks like a picture of the new Galaxy S8.

I think this is what you've been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/FvYfsLOy0R — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 1, 2017

As Forbes notes, Blass has a history of releasing real marketing images of upcoming smartphones. The photo not only matches up with leaks and rumors from trusted sources, but it also fits the video images and press invites released by Samsung. The screen on the phone isn’t quite edge-to-edge, but it’s very close.

As Gizmodo notes, Samsung has sent out invitations for its March 29 event, when the Galaxy S8 is set to be unveiled. The phone is set to arrive in stores or mailboxes on April 21. Samsung will likely release two phones — the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus. Samsung has already released a teaser video for the March 29 event.

The Galaxy S8, like the upcoming iPhone 8, is heavily rumored to get rid of the physical Home button. According to TechnoBuffalo, the specs on both the Galaxy S8 (5.8-inches) and S8 Plus (6.2 inches) are pretty much identical. Both phones will contain a Snapdragon 835 processor, Quad HD+ AMOLED screens (one of them won’t be 4K as originally rumored), 12 MP Dual Pixelcameras, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage (microSD expansion can add external memory), an IP68 rating for waterproofing, and wireless charging. Some sources have the Galaxy S8 Plus costing over $1000.

The commenters after the article are excited for Samsung’s new smartphone.

“Eagerly waiting,” says Joy Janangir.

“No matter what Samsung releases, we know it’s going to be hot, hot, hot!” exclaims Quentin Moore.

Many are expecting only the best from Samsung because they know the Galaxy S8 is a make-it-or-break it phone for the Korean company. The recent Galaxy Note 7 rollout was an absolute disaster that produced not one but two recalls. According to Wired, the first recall happened due to there not being enough room between the heat-sealed protective pouch around the battery and its internals. The second recall happened because of sharp protrusions on batteries that led to damage.

[Featured Image by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images]