Houston Satanic Murder Victim Identified By Friends And Family

Illegal Salvadorian immigrants who are alleged to be part of the violent MS-13 gang have been accused of committing a series of horrific crimes including kidnapping, rape, and murder.

The pair of illegal immigrants were accused of kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old girl and murdering a 15-year-old girl who has now been identified by her friends and family members as Genesis Cornejo from Jersey Village.

Per KHOU, 15-year-old Genesis Cornejo disappeared from her home on January 19. Police were under the impression she ran away to New York with a man who had not been identified at the time. Instead, Genesis got mixed up with the pair of illegal Salvadorian immigrants who are alleged to have murdered her as part of a satanic ritual.

Rosmeri Cornejo – the 15-year-old’s mother – recently took to Facebook to express her devastation regarding the death of her daughter. Rosmeri blamed “some d***ed gang” for taking her daughter’s life.

Melissa Tagarelli – a woman who worked with Rosmeri when they lived in New York – claimed she had known Genesis since she was a young girl. Melissa recalled the last time she saw Genesis.

“When I saw her last time, she was really affectionate with her little brother. She was reading to him in the waiting room and just seemed like a normal, young teen.”

Per KHOU, the Houston police have yet to confirm the girl that was found shot to death on February 16 was Genesis Cornejo despite the fact that family members and friends are claiming it is her.

Diego Alexander Hernandez-Rivera and Miguel Angel Alvarez-Flores – who are 18 and 22-years-old – have been charged with both kidnapping and murder. Each of the males are being held on a $300,000 bond. The 14-year-old girl was able to provide police with enough evidence to link the two males to the murder of the 15-year-old whose body was dumped on the side of a road in Houston a few weeks ago. The girl, believed to be Genesis, was discovered by a man while he was driving his children to school.

According to the 14-year-old, she was passed around from one man to the next in an apartment after she had run away towards the end of January. Eventually, she was released to a group of gang members on February 2. She was then held captive for over two weeks.

The girl revealed that six of the gang members lived in the apartment and a man with the nickname Diabolico appeared to be in charge. The gang members forced her to consume drugs and alcohol before she was raped by a man named Daniel. Unfortunately, this horrific story did not end there.

The 14-year-old was held down by the gang members while Diabolico tattooed a grim reaper on the girl from her foot to her knee. According to the 14-year-old, the older girl believed to be Genesis was also being held against her will by the gang members. The 14-year-old revealed that Genesis upset the Diabolico when she bashed their shrine to the satanic saint. Diabolico made a peace offering to the saint, but claimed a soul would be needed in order to make their satanic saint happy.

The 14-year-old claimed to wake up one morning and Genesis was no longer there. Two weeks ago, the leader and one of the other members drove Genesis to Sharpcrest in southwest Houston where she was then shot – once by each of the males – in her head and chest. The murder was believed to be a satanic offering to the gang’s saint.

While Diego Rivera had admitted to pulling the trigger, the identity of the 15-year-old has yet to be confirmed. How authorities found the 14-year-old girl is unknown. There is an immigration hold on both males which will prevent them from getting out of jail – even though they have a bond.

Per KHOU, police have confirmed there was a third underage girl involved in this horrific crime. Additional details regarding this girl’s exact involvement (or anything about her for that matter) has not been revealed.

Houston police are still piecing together exactly what happened and have yet to confirm the identity of Genesis, but her family and friends the satanic murder victim is her.

[Featured Image by Harris County Jail/Mugshots]