Kristen Stewart Latest Revelations About Robert Pattinson Affair And ‘Twilight’

Kristen Stewart’s work on Twilight and her relationship with Robert Pattinson have made her a prominent Hollywood figure and the talking point of many a gossip column. The 26-year-old actress has come a long way from the Twilight saga and reveals everything about what went wrong with the movie and her romance.

During a recent interview with the Sunday Times, Stewart opens up about everything and says that the Twilight movie series did shape her but she never felt burdened because of it. Her affair and breakup with Robert Pattinson were also not something that would have bothered her, but she says that public became her enemy.

Becoming the only American to win Cesar Awards was a big deal for the Cafe Society actress. She did not allow the Twilight franchise to come in her way.

“I really never felt bogged down by Twilight. Every step turns you into the person you are, and yeah, [Twilight] shaped me enormously. Not just those movies, but the subsequent effect. It made my involvement in Sils Maria more interesting, for sure — ironic and meta.”

Stewart continues to say that she wishes to push herself professionally. She insists that she is an extreme person and “subtlety is not my go-to.” She wishes to experiment and never fake things.

The Personal Shopper actress added that the Twilight movie and her performance as Bella Swan do not upset her. According to the Clouds of Sils Maria beauty, she does not have so much ego to be upset that many people did not like her performance and the Twilight series.

However, she added that she does care about public opinion but sometimes it is just “polarizing.”

“I don’t view the whole Twilight blow-up as being generally traumatic.”

She even addressed the fact that the media and everyone assumed that she never smiles or shows any expressions. The Personal Shopper actress said that she was just nervous at that time to be in front of such huge crowds and felt uncomfortable.

When asked why she was not open about her relationship with the Twilight co-star, Stewart says that she was not hiding anything but “realized [my private life] affects a greater number of people than just me.”

The Twilight co-stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson started dating in 2008. They had a messy and public breakup in 2012 when Stewart’s pictures with the married director of Snow White and the Huntsman Rupert Sanders were released in the media.

The Cafe Society actress further said that she was not confused or struggling. She added that she is not someone who realized late, but it was just her private life and romance with Pattinson was turned into a commodity.

“I didn’t talk about my first relationships that went public because I wanted things that are mine to be mine. I hated it that details of my life were being turned into a commodity and peddled around the world.”

The Personal Shopper actress continued explaining that she understands that she cannot keep hiding her private life with so many eyes constantly on her, so she let go off some of her parts. According to the actress, she would have kept her life private forever but then she cannot hold hands with someone in public and not expect to be seen.

“When I was dating Rob, the public were the enemy — and that is no way to live.”

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson are currently rumored to be returning for a new Twilight installment. However, there is no official confirmation of the same. In a statement to Press Association, Kristen said that if there are ever new books in the Twilight saga, she would like to read them.

Stewart did not confirm or show any interest recently to be in any new Twilight films. She will mostly be seen in the action-drama film Underwater soon.

[Featured Image by Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images]