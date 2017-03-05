Marvel Actress Evangeline Lilly Attacks The DC Extended Universe

Evangeline Lilly has ignited a fresh battle in the age-old war of Marvel vs DC, as the Ant-Man star criticized the DC Extended Universe for taking itself “too seriously.”

The Lost actress made these remarks during her spotlight panel appearance at the Emerald City Comic Con over the weekend, as she first admitted that her being offered the role of Hope Van Dyne in Ant-Man actually came at a time when she was considering retirement.

This wasn’t the first time that Evangeline Lilly had considered bringing her career as an actress to an end. She recalled that after portraying Kate Austen on Lost between 2004 to 2010, she also thought about bringing her career to a conclusion. That was until Peter Jackson offered her role as Tauriel in The Hobbit trilogy, a role she’d play in both The Desolation Of Smaug and The Battle Of The Five Armies.

According to Bleeding Cool, before Evangeline Lilly could make her retirement official, she received a phone call from Edgar Wright about joining the Ant-Man ensemble. There was just one problem: Evangeline Lilly had only actually ever seen one Marvel film in the shape of Iron Man. And she didn’t even realize that was an entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“The only Marvel film I’d seen at that time was Iron Man, and I didn’t even know it was a Marvel film. So I was like, I don’t want to do a stupid superhero movie.”

Referring to Iron Man as a “stupid superhero movie” probably wasn’t the wisest move at such a large gathering of comic-book fans. However, thanks to her sterling work in Ant-Man, they were quickly able to forgive her for her outburst. Evangeline Lilly then went on to admit that she originally decided to sign on the dotted line to appear in Ant-Man because she was excited to work with Edgar Wright.

But when the Shaun Of The Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World’s End director pulled out of the film, Evangeline Lilly still decided to stay on board. She was glad she did so, too, because she would soon go on to realize that her initial worries that Ant-Man might be a “stupid superhero movie” was an overreaction. Especially because of the casting of Paul Rudd in the lead role.

“And Paul Rudd, which makes it even cooler… Who casts Paul Rudd as a superhero? Nobody. So I was like, I gotta check out these Marvel guys and see what they’re up to, and apparently they were up to really cool ****.”

It was at this point that Evangeline Lilly looked to make amends for her earlier comments regarding Iron Man, as she took aim at the DC Extended Universe. Evangeline Lilly admitted that because Marvel had originally hired Edgar Wright to direct Ant-Man, and cast Paul Rudd in the titular role, she began to ask herself, “How have I missed these guys who are making really cool superheroes who don’t take themselves too seriously.”

Just to make sure that the Marvel fans in the audience completely understood who she was referring to, Evangeline Lilly called out “DC films” as an example of the latter.

Of course, Evangeline Lilly is going to have plenty of opportunities to either apologize or add to the above comments. That’s because the 37-year-old actress is set to reprise her role as Hope Van Dyne in Ant-Man And The Wasp, which will actually see her take the titular role alongside Paul Rudd.

Marvel has already confirmed that most of the cast will be returning in Ant-Man And The Wasp, with Michael Douglas and Michael Pena joining Lilly and Rudd, while Peyton Reed is set to direct again, too. Ant-Man And The Wasp will be released on July 6, 2018.

