Take The Poll: Trump Russia Ties — Is He Hiding Something Or Is It A Witch Hunt?

Donald Trump started his Saturday with a series of extraordinary tweets, perhaps the most incredible of his presidency so far. In the tweets, Trump accused his predecessor, President Barack Obama, or wiretapping his phones at Trump’s New York City Trump Tower home during the 2016 presidential campaign.

According to some political experts, the tweets simply showed that Trump must be hiding something about his relationship to Russia — the topic that has dominated news about his administration this week. But Trump himself has dismissed the allegations surrounding his Russia ties as “McCarthyism” and “a witch hunt.”

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Are Trump and his associates the victims of a witch hunt? Or does Trump have something to hide when it comes to his mysterious relationship to Russia, and meeting between his associates and Russian officials? The Inquisitr wants to hear your opinion.

Trump offered no evidence to back up his claim that Obama had his phones tapped, and through a spokesperson, Obama flatly denied Trump’s accusation, calling it “simply false.”

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

What was Trump hoping to accomplish with the Tweets, in which he became the first sitting president to publicly accuse a previous president of placing him under electronic surveillance? Earlier in the week, Trump’s Attorney General Jeff Sessions came under fire for lying to congress about his meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the campaign, when Sessions became the first United States Senator to strongly back Trump for president. But Trump called the accusations against Sessions part of a political “witch hunt.”

The ties between Trump or his close associates and Russian officials took on a new importance during the 2016 campaign, due to “active measures” by the Russian government of President Vladimir Putin — a figure whom Trump has repeatedly praised both during the campaign and since his victory in the November 8 election — to interfere in the United States electoral process and tip the election to Trump.

Was Trump actively colluding with the Russian government to rig the election in his favor? That question does not yet have an answer, though if Trump is hiding something about his relationship with Russia, that type of illegal collusion could be what he does not want the public to know.

What does the public believe? Is Trump hiding potentially damaging information about his ties to Russia — possibly even information proving that he conspired with Russia to rig the U.S. presidential election? Or is the entire alleged scandal nothing but a “witch hunt?” Take the poll above on this page to make your voice heard.

