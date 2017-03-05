‘Deadpool 2’ Teaser Catches Ryan Reynolds With His Pants Down [Video]

Marvel has finally delivered the first Deadpool 2 teaser and, while it was initially intended solely for audiences at Logan screenings, the Ryan Reynolds fueled teaser has leaked online. Fan interest has been high for a sequel since last year’s release of the first Deadpool film, so it’s not surprising that the Deadpool 2 teaser has already found its way onto the internet, far from its Logan origins. As might be expected, Ryan Reynolds is in rare form, as he reprises the Marvel character with humor, vulgarity, and his bare backside.

Marvel Leaks The Deadpool 2 Teaser Fans Deserve

Logan audiences were the first to witness a four-minute long Deadpool 2 teaser, but, as US Weekly shares, the clip is now delighting fans all across the internet with Ryan Reynolds’ latest antics. Reynolds has been taunting fans with news of a sequel, ever since the original Deadpool film hit screens last year, so a Deadpool 2 teaser might have been expected, but what Marvel has delivered is far more entertaining than the average 30 second teaser.

In the clip, Reynolds starts out the clip as Wade Wilson, complete with grotesquely scarred face, as he’s seen walking home from the grocery store, evidenced by the sack of goodies in his arms. Things take a bad turn, when Ryan’s character comes upon two men struggling in a dark alley with one of the men yelling for help. Wade jumps to action, racing to a nearby telephone booth to change into his Deadpool costume.

This is where things get a little hairy for Reynolds. It seems the telephone booth is a little cramped for Wade, his groceries, and his costume. Even the Superman theme music can’t help Wade transform with ease in this Deadpool 2 teaser.

Never mind the question of how Marvel is using theme music from a DC franchise.

As Wade continues to struggle and the glass becomes fogged from Wade’s heavy breathing, Ryan Reynolds strips down completely, giving the silhouette of his nude form through the steamy glass.

Finally, as the Deadpool 2 teaser nears its end, Reynolds completes the transformation and races to save his victim. Check out the Deadpool 2 teaser to see how the scene ends.

This Deadpool 2 Teaser Is Not Cut From The Film

While it might seem as though the scene shared in this first Deadpool 2 teaser is cut directly from a larger scene, The Hollywood Reporter reveals that isn’t the case. Instead, the clip was shot purposely for a sneak peek at the start of Logan, intended to raise interest in the planned sequel, just as it heads into pre-production. In fact, Deadpool 2 is still casting roles for the Marvel sequel, having only officially confirmed the return of Ryan Reynolds and the introduction of David Harbour (Stranger Things) as Cable, also known as Nathan Summers.

Many assumed that the Deadpool 2 teaser was footage taken directly from the film, primarily because it does have the feel of being a part of a larger story. Adding to the confusion, Stan Lee makes one of his usual cameos, which is something usually reserved for the release of the full film.

“Wow! Nice suit,” Stan Lee shouts.

“Zip it, Stan Lee,” Deadpool yells back, as he charges to the rescue.

While the Deadpool 2 teaser isn’t a part of the actual film, that doesn’t mean it isn’t suggestive of what fans may expect from the planned sequel. As both the film and this teaser share David Leitch as a director, it can probably be assumed that the full film will have much the same flavor as this teaser. If nothing else can be gleaned from the release of the Deadpool 2 teaser, it’s certainly indicative of the kind of humor, vulgarity, and sexuality fans can expect from Marvel’s follow up film.

Deadpool 2, starring Ryan Reynolds and David Harbour, is planned for a March 2, 2018 theatrical release.

[Featured Image by Marvel Entertainment/Twentieth Century Fox]