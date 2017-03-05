Michael Jackson’s Daughter, Paris Jackson, ‘Holds Hands’ With Sofia Richie

The headlines around Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, say that she is becoming a model and holding hands with Lionel Richie’s daughter, Sofia. However, is this the sign of a new romantic relationship for Paris Jackson — or a sign that she and Sofia Richie are friends for life?

As a matter of fact, Sofia Richie and Paris Jackson likely inherited their friendship from their fathers. For example, Lionel Richie often recounts a tale of working on “We Are The World” with Michael Jackson long before Paris Jackson or Sofia Richie were born.

Interestingly, Daily Mail reported around March 3 that Paris Jackson and Sofia Richie were holding hands as they went to a Los Angeles club to party. Of course, it is not uncommon to see the 18-year-olds together because they have been friends since they were children because of their musically talented fathers.

Naturally, the names Paris and Richie often bring up another famous pair of best friends: Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie. Sofia Richie is Nicole’s younger sister, and unlike the best friendship of Paris Jackson and Sofia — Nicole and Paris Hilton are allegedly on rocky ground.

According to Hollywood Life, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie might be famous as best friends due to the reality television show they participated in called The Simple Life, but the latest news contradicts this. Namely, Nicole Richie is now worried that Paris Hilton will continue hanging out with Sofia — and will be a bad influence.

While the friendships of Paris Jackson and the Richie girls might still be evolving, the relationship between Lionel Richie and Michael Jackson was enduring.

In fact, in the early 1970s when they were still children, Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie often performed at the same venue on the same ticket. The two were definitely showbiz friends, but they continued to let their friendship evolve throughout their lives.

According to Billboard, Lionel Richie and Michael Jackson rekindled their friendship as adults after they both left their bands — The Jackson 5 and The Commodores — to become solo artists. In 1985, Michael Jackson hosted a songwriting session with Lionel Richie to write “We Are The World” for the African famine relief effort.

Lionel Richie recalled the session at Michael Jackson’s house 30 years later, and remembers it as being a “hilarious” experience.

Namely, a dog kept barking, and Michael Jackson’s Mynah bird kept telling the dog to shut up. Then, when it seems like the moment could not get more intense, a white python starts slithering toward Lionel Richie.

Michael Jackson’s snake was not exactly welcome by Lionel Richie, but MJ started saying, “Oh my God, Lionel. There he is, he wants to play with you.”

Over the years, Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie stayed in touch, and their daughters started becoming friends.

Lionel Richie was quoted in an interview by Daily Mail stating that he saw Michael Jackson in the week before his death in June 2009, and said, “He was really thin, really not healthy, really not capable of making that tour.”

On a personal note, Lionel Richie also said that it was a “heartbreaking irony” that Michael Jackson died from drugs because the two used to say when they were younger that they would “never get involved with drugs.”

Although it is clear from the close friendship between Lionel Richie and Michael Jackson that Sofia and Paris might be like cousins or sisters, one other avenue to speculate is whether Sofia Richie and Paris Jackson might be more than friends.

This speculation is especially interesting since Sofia Richie and Paris Jackson have been photographed kissing each other on the cheek at public events like the 2017 Golden Globes in January.

As far as dating, earlier in 2016, Paris Jackson was defending her best friend Sofia Richie about being bullied online because Sofia was dating Justin Bieber, according to Teen Vogue.

Sofia Richie did not date Justin Bieber for very long, and she was rumored to be dating Brooklyn Beckham around November 2016, according to J-14.

Paris Jackson is currently single, but recently dated Michael Snoody for almost a year. E! Online reported that their relationship ended in mid-January.

While it is unclear if Paris Jackson is straight, gay or bisexual, rather than speculating she might be open to dating Sofia Richie, it is likely that the two are close friends.

In fact, Paris Jackson recently landed a modeling contract with IMG, according to Vogue U.K, and was likely out celebrating with her closest friends. Sofia Richie is already a model, and she could have been giving Paris Jackson business advice.

Adding to this, Paris Jackson will also be working with two other childhood friends at IMG: Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid. When Michael Jackson was alive, he was friends with Gigi and Bella’s father, Mohamed Hadid.

