Mandy Moore And Zachary Levi Attend ‘Tangled Before Ever After’ Premiere Event

Earlier today, Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi, along with special guests and families attended a special screening of the Disney Channel Original Movie, Tangled Before Ever After at the Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, California. Moore and Levi, who voiced the roles of Rapunzel and Eugene in Disney’s Tangled, have reprised their roles for both the made-for-TV movie and the upcoming TV series, Tangled: The Series. They were joined by Julie Bowen, Kevin Kliesch (score composer), Alan Menken (song composer) and Glenn Slater (song lyricist).

First up, the Tangled Before Ever After movie is said to take place between the original movie and the short film, Tangled Ever After where Rapunzel re-acquaints herself with her parents, kingdom and the people of the Corona. In no time, she becomes overwhelmed by how much she needs to know in order to act like a real princess. The series includes Cassandra, a new character voiced by Eden Espinosa, who is described by Disney as “a tough-as-nails lady-in-waiting, who becomes Rapunzel’s good friend and confidante.” Along for the ride is Pascal Rapunzel’s chameleon sidekick, Eugene’s horse, Maximus and the Snuggly Duckling Pub Thugs.

In addition to Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi, these new Tangled projects has a lot of well-known talent behind it including Academy Award-winning Alan Menken writing new songs for the series along with lyricist Glenn Slater. The animation itself is being developed by animation veterans Chris Sonnenburg (Disney’s Enchanted) and Shane Prigmore (The Lego Movie). Sonnenburg serves as executive producer and supervising director; Benjamin Balistreri (How to Train Your Dragon) is supervising producer; Jase Ricci (Disney XD’s Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero) is story editor; and Alan Bodner (The Iron Giant) is art director. Celebrated artist Claire Keane (Frozen, Tangled), who painted Rapunzel’s tower murals in the feature film, is the series’ visual development artist.

The new movie and series has a new fresh look and is full of new voice talent including Pat Carroll who voiced Ursula the Sea Witch in The Little Mermaid. Here, she plays Old Lady Crowley. Modern Family’s Julie Bowen also steps in the play Rapunzel’s mother Queen Arianna, a role that was first reported to be voiced by Ashley Judd. The rest of the voice cast includes:

Clancy Brown as Rapunzel’s father, King Frederic

Jeffrey Tambor as Snuggly Duckling Pub Thug, Big Nose

Sean Hayes as Pete the Guard

Jeremy Jordan as teen alchemist Varian

Jeff Ross as Pub Thug, Hook Hand’s brother Hook Foot

Richard Kind as Uncle Monty

Paul F. Tompkins as Pub Thug, Shorty

Jonathan Banks as Varian’s father, Quirin

Peter MacNicol as Nigel the Advisor

Diedrich Bader as Stan the Guard

M.C. Gainey as Captain of the Guards

Laura Benanti as Lady Caine

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as blacksmith Xavier

Charles Halford as Pub Thug, Vladimir

Steve Blum as Pub Thug, Attila Buckethead

James Monroe Iglehart as Eugene’s friend Lance Strongbow

RELATED REPORTS FROM INQUISITR:

See Disneyland’s Main Street Electrical Parade From Your Home On March 7

Alec Baldwin And Other Stars Of ‘Boss Baby’ Share How They Relate To The Movie

‘LEGO Batman’ And The Other ‘Bat-Men’ Who Came Before Him

Disney’s Tangled Before Ever After premieres on Disney Channel on Friday, March 10 at 8:00 p.m. and Tangled: The Series will begin airing episodes on March 24.

[Featured Image by Disney Channel]