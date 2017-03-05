Rob Kardashian ‘Unfit Father To Dream’: Blac Chyna Monitoring His Parenting

Rob Kardashian is unable to take care of Dream without one of his family members being in his presence with the baby girl, it has been alleged.

The reality star, who has had quite the struggle with his anxiety, depression, and battle with diabetes, is unable to get his life back on track, especially now that he is no longer together with Blac Chyna, Hollywood Life shares.

The twosome reportedly called it quits last month, and saying that Rob Kardashian is devastated by the breakup is a harsh understatement, sources reveal.

Rob Kardashian was under the clear impression that he and Chyna could work through their problems, but weeks prior to their split, it was claimed that the love they once had for one another had disappeared, with Rob becoming more reclusive as the weeks went by.

And while Blac and Rob Kardashian are no longer together, the former stripper made it clear that she wants the TV personality to be part of Dream’s life, agreeing to let him spend time with his daughter whenever he wants.

The only downside to that is that Rob Kardashian isn’t allowed to spend his quality time with Dream by himself, reportedly needing his sisters or his mother Kris Jenner supervising his every move.

With Rob’s depression and health scares in recent months, nobody is taking the risk of having Kardashian potentially put Dream in a dangerous environment.

Rob Kardashian’s family has tried ever-so-hard to get his life back on track, starting with a weight-loss plan in the hopes of no longer having to be rushed to the hospital for his diabetes. On top of having tried to get Rob to be more outgoing and try a healthier diet, all plans have failed, which has not only worried Blac Chyna but also his family.

“He is spending time with Dream, but never alone,” a source tells People. “He is not in a state to care for her by himself.” Rob Kardashian’s mood and weight gain is an endless battle, with an insider describing the sock designer as being “very unhealthy — both physically and emotionally.”

“He isn’t taking care of himself. He eats junk and doesn’t exercise. He has had a very difficult time since splitting from Chyna. As much as they fought, Chyna has been the only one to keep him in check. Rob’s family hasn’t been able to get through to him and get him to change. Without Chyna in his life, things are not going well for Rob.”

With Rob Kardashian’s split from Blac Chyna, it’s rumored that their E! reality show Blac & Chyna has been canceled, meaning that the second series producers had ordered earlier this year will no longer be taped for the viewing pleasure of their fans.

Of course, the E! network has yet to confirm what the situation is regarding Rob Kardashian’s reality show, but at this given point, it’s apparent that the only focus for the 29-year-old is being capable enough to take care of his daughter without supervision from family members.

Rob hasn’t made it easy for himself, and the fact that his battle with depression and anxiety is still ongoing, there’s no chance that the likes of Kris Jenner and Blac Chyna would even consider the idea of having Kardashian spend any alone time with the toddler.

Rob Kardashian is trying his hardest to be the best possible parent, and with the support of his siblings, it’s bound to get easier for the TV star, but at this point in his life, everybody around Rob wants him to focus on getting healthy and happy again.

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]