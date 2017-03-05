Selena Gomez Cries Leaving The Weeknd Tour, Fears Bella Hadid Reconciliation?

Selena Gomez cried her eyes out on her flight back to Los Angeles, after having spent a week supporting The Weeknd on his world tour in Europe.

The singer, who is said to be finishing up her forthcoming album, had to cut her trip short since she was already caught up in work and family obligations that prevented her from spending more time with her boyfriend of four months.

According to People, however, the twosome had a great time during their brief time together, with Selena Gomez showing up to every single show before jetting back home, which explains why the 24-year-old was so upset to be leaving her beau so soon.

It’s further stressed, via Hollywood Life, that being away from The Weeknd hasn’t been easy on Selena, especially since she’s spent most of her time with the R&B singer in recent months. So, to accept the fact that she won’t be seeing him for weeks on end is anything but easy for her right now.

And it certainly didn’t help that The Weeknd’s ex-girlfriend, Bella Hadid, just so happened to be in Europe at the same time. The trio were all in Paris, France, before Selena Gomez headed back to Los Angeles, which initially worried her, fearing that Bella and The Weeknd would have a nasty run-in over her relationship with the 27-year-old.

Luckily enough, Hadid and her ex-boyfriend never crossed paths, despite the fact that they were at the same building for the H&M runway show in Paris, last week. The Weeknd performed while Bella modeled the fashion line’s latest range of clothes.

“She [Selena Gomez] trusts him but it’s still very, very hard,” a source gushes. “Abel promised Selena that she was the only one on his mind. She would have stayed but she didn’t want to be clingy and had work and family obligations.”

It’s going to take time for Selena Gomez to adjust to the fact that her boyfriend won’t be by her side as much as he was prior to kicking off his world tour, but the “Hands To Myself” songstress has already made future plans to visit The Weeknd on upcoming shows in April.

Right now, however, her main focus is her own music career, with supposed plans on dropping her latest body of work in just a few months time. A lead single has yet to be chosen, while insiders claim that the process of finishing the album is still a work in progress.

Fans have already wondered whether Selena Gomez has collaborated with The Weeknd on one of the songs, but since the record is still being finalized, no official word on the tracklist will be made until the full body of work has been handed to Interscope — Selena’s record label.

Back in January, when Selena Gomez first confirmed her relationship with The Weeknd, reports had claimed that Bella Hadid was completely blindsided by the romance, particularly since she considered Gomez a friend of hers.

The 20-year-old branded the move as a stab in the back by someone who she felt was a good pal, but considering the supposed fact that Selena Gomez didn’t bother reaching out to Bella beforehand, it’s clear that the singer didn’t view her supposed friendship to be as close as Hadid had thought.

What do you make of Selena Gomez failing to control her emotions while flying back to Los Angeles? Do you think the relationship is going to last, or will this end before The Weeknd concludes his tour later this year?

Selena and The Weeknd are hoping that the singer’s touring won’t get in the way of their trust for one another, but could evidently be their ultimate downfall? It’s important to note that Selena has heavily depended on her boyfriend, who she’s been dating ever since she completed her rehab treatment five months ago.

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]