Was Katy Perry’s Post Orlando Bloom Haircut Inspired By Miley Cyrus?

Following her break-up with Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry has done what many are calling very cliché and chopped off all of her hair.

Per Bustle one things fans of Katy Perry quickly noticed when the actress showed off her post Orlando Bloom haircut was that it looked an awful lot like the signature haircut of Miley Cyrus. In fact, with the new super short haircut, many agree Katy Perry – herself – looks identical to Miley Cyrus with this new hairstyle (especially with that red lipstick). The question is – did Cyrus inspire this post Orlando Bloom haircut or is it just a coincidence that Perry now looks like Miley’s twin.

Katy Perry is referred to by many as the “queen of dramatic hair changes”. In fact, it was a little more than a week ago that she was getting a lot of attention for sporting a faux hawk. This week? Her Miley Cyrus haircut seems to be getting just as much attention. Do you think the singer would be getting nearly as much attention if her new super short haircut didn’t look so much like Miley?

Bustle notes that it really shouldn’t be too surprising for Katy to be walking around with the signature Miley Cyrus haircut given the fact that Chris McMillan is the very same hair stylist who gave Miley that signature look.

Bustle describes Perry’s new haircut as “total perfection”. It is worth noting that it is a little more than just a haircut as Katy dyed her hair platinum blonde in addition to chopping most of it off into a short pixie style cut.

So, Did Miley Cyrus Inspire This Haircut?

Miley Cyrus fans might be disappointed to learn the haircut was not inspired by Cyrus despite the fact that her and Katy now look like they could be related. Per E! News, it was actually Michelle Williams who inspired Katy to go with the short platinum blonde look. The fact that she ended up looking a lot like Miley could just be because of the hairstylist she used.

Regardless of whether you think this signature haircut belongs to Miley, Michelle, or Katy – chances are pretty good it is only a matter of time before other people become inspired to get the same type of cut.

As fans of Katy Perry know, she and Orlando Bloom had been dating for a little more than a year before they decided to end their relationship. Celebrity or not, it is a pretty normal reaction for someone to want to do something to change their appearance after a split from a relationship. This is why some of the media outlets have referred to Katy Perry chopping off and dying her hair as a bit of a break-up cliché. Regardless of how people feel about Perry’s new hairstyle. There is no denying the fact that she does a pretty good job sporting the new look.

I WASNT READY TILL NOW A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Mar 2, 2017 at 5:26pm PST

In a video on Instagram, Katy asks Chris – the hair stylist – what he thought of her new haircut. Chris admits that he not only loves the hairstyle but he had been wanting to give Katy Perry this look ever since he met her. He asked Perry if she remembered him pushing her to get this type of haircut in the past. She reveals that she did remember, but she was not ready to chop of her hair and dye it platinum blonde at the time.

✂️cash me outside howbow dah✂️ S/O @mrchrismcmillan and @justinandersoncolor & @riderdyehair for that platinum status ???????????????? A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Mar 2, 2017 at 3:41pm PST

Do you think it was just time for a new look or do you think Katy Perry decided to get this new haircut because she broke up with Orlando Bloom recently? More importantly, what are your thoughts on the uncanny resemblance to Miley Cyrus? Share your answers to these questions with us in the comment’s section found down below.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]