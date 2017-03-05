Katy Perry New Album: Orlando Bloom Heartbreak Songs Featured On Record?

Katy Perry is reportedly planning to record several new songs inspired by her recent breakup with Orlando Bloom, just months before she’s expected to release her latest album, it’s been alleged.

The singer, who has already confirmed that she’s close to finishing up her fifth record, is said to have returned to the studio following her untimely split with her boyfriend of just over a year, who she allegedly had plans to marry in the future, it was claimed at one point.

Unfortunately for Katy Perry, the relationship didn’t work out, Us Weekly confirms, stressing that while she’s no longer with Orlando, they will continue to remain friends and support each other with their forthcoming projects.

Hollywood Life alleges that Katy Perry will certainly want to use this opportunity to pen a few more songs that could potentially make the cut for the album — and these tracks are said to be inspired by her recent split with Bloom.

Since the record isn’t expected to be handed in for another couple of weeks, Katy Perry seems to have more than enough time on her hands to record songs that could evidently help set the tone for the direction in music she’s going for.

“Katy intends to throw herself into making new music in the coming weeks. She has already released ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ and was pleased with the reaction to it and is currently working on her fifth album,” a source reveals. “There will be material from her time with Orlando and although she is upset that things did not pan out, she is trying to stay as upbeat as possible because that is her nature and to keep moving forward.”

It was even claimed that Katy Perry would address her on-again, off-again beau John Mayer in one of the songs she’s allegedly recorded for the new album.

Katy infamously dumped Mayer in 2014, after he was claimed to have cheated on the “Rise” singer with another woman. Rumors concerning John’s alleged cheating affairs surfaced on multiple occasions — and each time, Katy Perry would end the relationship, convinced that there was some truth behind the stories that were coming forward.

One day, however, it seemed as if Perry had enough, as she packed her belongings and left John Mayer for good, which eventually led her to fall in love with Orlando Bloom, who she first met at the 2015 Golden Globes.

Sources believe that Katy Perry is looking to put out a fun album about positivity. With that said, she still wants to keep the songs as authentic as possible without it failing to resonate with the things she’s been through since her last album, PRISM, released in 2013.

“Katy is a very positive person. She wants to come-up with a unique concept for her new album’s release once she is confident that the songs are really strong.”

It’s said that Katy Perry is closely working with music producer and songwriter Max Martin to finish up the rest of the album, having previously worked with the singer on songs, including “Chained To The Rhythm” and “Dark Horse.”

Unsurprisingly, Katy Perry seems to have distanced herself from working with her former go-to producer Dr. Luke, who found himself in his own legal drama concerning Kesha’s claims that he allegedly drugged her before engaging in sexual activity with the singer without her consent, TMZ reports.

Katy Perry has yet to confirm an album release date, but from what insiders have gathered, the record could potentially be dropping during the summer.

Are you excited for Katy Perry’s new album, along with plans to potentially pen a couple of songs about her breakup with Orlando Bloom?

