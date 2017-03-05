Adele’s Four-Year-Old Son Angelo Injured By Concert Fireworks

Adele’s recent concert didn’t include fireworks after the singer revealed her 4-year-old son Angelo was injured by concert firework debris.

It was during a concert on Tuesday night in Perth, Australia, that the singer revealed to her concert audience that her performance would not include fireworks. She explained to her audience that while she was rehearsing her performance earlier, her 4-year-old son Angelo was watching her, and some of the firework debris got into his eyes, an Australian music website called The Music noted.

As a result, she made the decision to get rid of the fireworks. After all, she didn’t want anyone else to get injured by the fireworks while watching her perform. The only real question was whether or not her future concerts would have fireworks or if she was done with them for good.

“Up until last night, we did have fireworks for you. My son was watching [soundcheck] in the crowd…a bit of debris went in his eye so we got rid of them.”

It, however, appears as if future Adele concerts will still have fireworks. Adele made the decision to let her fans vote regarding whether or not she should have fireworks at future concerts. The overwhelming majority of her fans voted yes to the question. As a result, Adele agreed to do fireworks again in the future.

Adele Calls Off Fireworks At Perth Live Show After Debris Lands In Son Angelo's Eye https://t.co/duCIvDI5fB pic.twitter.com/7eTXEXw2Qn — Teresa Wellard (@teresa_wellard) March 4, 2017

It was in 2012 that Adele and her husband Simon Konecki welcomed their son Angelo into the world. Ever since, she has been very vocal about balancing her life as a mother with a career as a singer.

“Now that I’m a mom, I feel like everything I do, I’m making a legacy for my child. So I try and be proper and professional with all of my life, not just my career. I think it’s really important that I’m very articulate with my feelings going forward, because he will read all about this one day, and I want him to know that I cared about how I was portrayed when he existed in my life, that I wasn’t flippant with those things. I don’t want to be a baby raising a baby.”

Per Life and Style Mag, Adele believes everything she does reflects on her child. As such, she tries to be proper and professional with all moves she makes both in her life and her career.

Even though just about anyone would agree having a career as a singer and being the mother of a 4-year-old has to be challenging, Adele has revealed that she wants to have a second child – a sibling for her son Angelo. Per Life and Style Mag, the singer has plans on trying to have a sibling for her son Angelo after she finishes her world tour up in July.

“My womb is starting to ache a little bit. It’s like, ‘Baby, baby, baby. Need a baby, need a baby.’ I’m not pregnant. I won’t get pregnant until the end of the tour.”

Adele reassured her fans that as much as she loved her son and wanted to have another child, she was not pregnant and had no plans of trying to get pregnant with baby number two until after she finished with her world tour.

What are your thoughts on Adele’s decision to continue to have fireworks in future concerts despite her son suffering an eye injury from firework debris? Do you think Adele’s concerts wouldn’t be as good if she stopped using fireworks or do you think her fans should be able to enjoy her performances without them?

Perth, WA / Domain Stadium / Feb 27 A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Mar 1, 2017 at 6:21pm PST

