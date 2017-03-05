Donald Trump Berkeley Rally Gets Violent Amidst Wiretapping Allegations Scandal

Donald Trump supporters clashed with protesters at a pro-POTUS rally in Berkeley California.

According to NBC News Bay Area, the rally which was called, “The March 4 Trump” was marketed as a peaceful gathering. But a Trump supporter and a protester got into a fist fight before the march even got started.

Ironically, the march took place at the Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park. The atmosphere in the area was tense as supporters and protesters wielded signs, chanted slogans and confronted each other over their separate political views.

It didn’t take long for blood to be spilled. Fist fights weren’t the only violent outbreaks to happen at the rally. NBC News also reports that smoke bombs and fireworks were thrown while flags and “Make America Great Again” hats were set on fire.

Guy on ground chased after someone after fight, Berkeley Police weren't having it. pic.twitter.com/kCnSY1uy6G — Gillian Edevane (@GillianNBC) March 4, 2017

Berkeley police fixing injured pic.twitter.com/NgtlUQH2LY — Gillian Edevane (@GillianNBC) March 4, 2017

Firecrackers go off, crowd separates. pic.twitter.com/UnLFvUmGkw — Gillian Edevane (@GillianNBC) March 4, 2017

The man in the leather jacket has been trying to separate groups, keep peace all day. pic.twitter.com/7B9GuRJ13l — Gillian Edevane (@GillianNBC) March 4, 2017

Although there were reports of a heavy police presence at the Trump rally, no arrests were made.

Some National Anthem mixed with "F*** Trump." Intermittent chants of "build the wall" also happening. pic.twitter.com/cS7glASZKd — Gillian Edevane (@GillianNBC) March 4, 2017

"Hell yeah, Oakland said Black is beautiful, and hell yeah, that's true." at #March4Trump counter protest in Berkeley. pic.twitter.com/AgDhYdcoOL — Gillian Edevane (@GillianNBC) March 4, 2017

The news of the violence in at the Trump Berkeley rally comes amidst a new scandal that the POTUS instigated with a tweet. In the early hours of Saturday morning, Donald Trump used his personal Twitter account to claim that former President, Barack Obama had Trump Tower wiretapped before the 2016 election.

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Is it legal for a sitting President to be "wire tapping" a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

As The New York Post reports, President Obama has responded to the accusations, denying that he ordered any wiretapping.

“A cardinal rule of the Obama administration was that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice,” Obama said, via a spokesperson. “As part of that practice, neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen,”

The statement did not add whether Trump’s campaign was monitored by the feds as part of a Department of Justice investigation, The New York Post notes.

Trump accused Obama of wiretapping. This Obama advisor’s response is EPIC. https://t.co/VkXAQUzA5H pic.twitter.com/WSwXhnqYbJ — Resistance Report (@resist_report) March 4, 2017

These new allegations will likely deepen the divide between the pro and anti-Trump camps and could potentially fuel more violence like the kind witnessed in Berkeley.

[Featured Image by Spencer Platt/Getty Images]