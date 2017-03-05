‘RHONJ’: Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga Say Goodbye To Mom Antonia Gorga Dead At 66

It’s a sad time for the stars of Real Housewives of New Jersey. According to People, Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga’s mom Antonia Gorga has passed away at age 66. The matriarch of the Gorga family made a few appearances on RHONJ over the years.

Both Joe and Teresa were very close to their mother, often sharing pictures with her on Instagram. There is still no official report on how Antonia Gorga died or if this was something sudden and unexpected. So far, neither Teresa Giudice nor Joe Gorga have publicly commented about their mother’s death nor have they posted on social media since the news of her passing was reported.

According to reports, Teresa and Joe were able to reunite their families for a big Christmas Eve dinner despite the ups and downs that fans have witnessed on Real Housewives of New Jersey. Teresa has been at odds with Joe’s wife Melissa Gorga in the past, making it hard for the family to get along on many occasions.

Based on the picture proof, the whole family was there except for Teresa’s husband Joe Giudice, who is currently serving a 41-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey. That is the same prison where Apollo Nida from Real Housewives of Atlanta is serving his time. Both men were convicted of similar fraud crimes while they were still filming their respective Real Housewives shows.

Despite the silence from the family, fans of Real Housewives of New Jersey have been paying their respects to Joe Gorga and Teresa Giudice’s late mother on a December Instagram post made by Teresa. In the photo, Teresa is leaning in against her mother Antonia Gorga, who is sitting in a chair at the dining room table. Both women look healthy and in good spirits in the December picture. The original caption on the photo reads, “Mommy I love you so much ❤️ #daughtersloveforhermom.”

Neither Teresa Giudice nor Joe Gorga have been active on social media lately. Joe’s last post was on Valentine’s Day and was dedicated to his wife, Melissa Gorga. Joe’s last tweet was also made on February 14 in honor of his wife. Teresa has been active more recently, taking to Instagram on February 28 to share a picture of herself holding a lip gloss that she says is a “beauty secret” but really she probably got paid for the advertisement. Same for another picture of Teresa in the kitchen with her box of Farm Box Direct and then finally a post in support of the Nephcure Kidney International Foundation, also from three days ago. Teresa Giudice’s Twitter looks similar and has the same posts minus the Farm Box Direct ad.

It’s never easy to lose a parent and it must be especially hard to do so while still in the public eye. Fans of Real Housewives of New Jersey are waiting to hear from Teresa and Joe regarding the death of Antonia Gorga. Certainly, the siblings will have some really nice things to say about their mother. Maybe her passing will even help to bring the family closer together.

Condolences to the Gorgas and the Giudices today on the passing of Antonia Gorga. The Real Housewives of New Jersey families lost a mother and grandmother.

