Honey Boo Boo Refuses To Diet, 11-Year-Old Says She Likes Her Curves

Mama June Shannon has dropped a ton of weight in the last few months, but don’t expect her famous daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, to follow suit. In all, it’s estimated that Mama June has lost over 300 pounds since she underwent gastric sleeve surgery in 2016, and Honey Boo Boo couldn’t be more proud of her mom’s new physique. June’s journey from flab to fabulous is currently being showcased on the WE network reality show Mama June: From Not to Hot, and in one clip, Honey Boo Boo promises her post-surgery mom a sexy new bikini.

“Mama, you’re gonna be looking sexy in that bikini I’m going to buy you.”

The segment depicts Honey Boo Boo and her mom at Mama June’s first surgical follow-up doctor’s visit. As UsWeekly reports, June had her weight-loss surgery in Los Angeles, and was dying to be cleared by her physician to return to her home in Georgia. When June and 11-year-old Honey Boo Boo met with weight-loss doc Dr. Michael Feiz, however, he had some advice for both mom and daughter.

First, the good doctor examines June’s incision sites, and he’s seemingly elated by what he finds, even promising the 37-year-old mother of four that she’ll have next to no scarring when her healing is through.

“Once these heal, you’re going to have essentially no scars whatsoever. I’m very happy with the results of that.”

Despite Mama June’s fantastical healing, just four days after she went under the knife, the doctor’s visit isn’t all butterflies and glitter. In the Episode 2 clip, Dr. Feiz tells Honey Boo Boo and her famous mom that it’s going to be a while before June can eat solid food again. What’s more, when she’s able to stomach it, Honey Boo Boo’s mom is going to have to “ease back in” to a solid diet.

The doctor also mentions to Honey Boo Boo and a recovering June that serious dietary changes are in order — for both mom and daughter.

Honey Boo Boo seriously pushes back against the doctor’s recommendations that both she and June (and the rest of the clan) “stay away from fried foods, stay away from high-fattening foods.” In fact, the reality TV alum of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo fame says she likes her curves and has no intention of following her mom’s new meal plan. Honey Boo Boo makes her incredulous comments to the TV cameras.

“Like, I have no idea what this man’s talking about. Mama’s on this diet, but I’m not, boo boo. I like my curves. … I mean, seriously, this dude is really crazy.”

Joking further, Honey Boo Boo adds that her bandwagon has to come complete with food, preferably burgers.

“I’m not jumping on any bandwagon, unless it has cheeseburgers and stuff.”

As AOL News reports, Honey Boo Boo’s weight has been the subject of quite a bit of talk since the child star burst onto the reality scene. In 2015, it was revealed that 9-year-old Honey Boo Boo weighed twice as much as average for a child her age, at 125 pounds versus the average weight of 63 pounds.

In the past, Mama June has even come under fire for allegedly sabotaging Honey Boo Boo’s weight loss efforts. As ET Online reports, when it was revealed in 2015 that the asthmatic Honey Boo Boo was dramatically overweight for her age, the cast of the TV show The Doctors stepped in to offer their help in a sort of reality TV “intervention.” At the time, Honey Boo Boo vowed to lose at least 12 pounds, and periodically visited the show for checkups.

As part of the process, Mama June vowed to help her daughter to lose weight according to The Doctors‘ plan, but at one weigh-in, she was criticized by Dr. Travis Stork for not following through with the tools she’d been provided.

“We send you all these kitchen tools to help you cook and they are still in the boxes not opened.”

Even though Honey Boo Boo has sworn that she’s not jumping on a cheeseburger-less bandwagon and making lifestyle changes to lose weight alongside her mom, some are hopeful that Mama June’s struggle could positively impact her daughter’s future choices. In a recent interview, June advised those trying to lose weight to take it a day at a time without giving up.

“I’d tell people who are struggling with weight, just take it one day at a time. You can’t just give up because it seems like the easy way to go. Trust me, I wanted to give up several times throughout this journey.”

Due to her dedication, it’s been widely reported that Mama June has gone from 460 pounds down to a size four. It remains to be seen if Honey Boo Boo will change her mind, become inspired, and follow in her mom’s footsteps.

