Kim Kardashian’s Home Gets Swatted — Where Was She When It Happened?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West just got punked or should we say “swatted.”

Kim and Kanye’s Los Angeles mansion got a visit from the LAPD today after they received a call about a prowler on the premises who was, according to the call, the victim of a gunshot wound.

The Twitter account of The Southern California Monitoring Association, a police scanner monitoring club, also reported that the home invader shot a maid in the Kardashian-West home.

But the whole thing was a hoax.

Swatting is the name given to the practice of prank calling police departments and reporting false crimes which cause the dispatch of a large number of officers and/or emergency teams in response. It’s a waste of police resources and is a crime punishable by law.

According to CBS Los Angeles, two men were charged for suspicion of felony conspiracy and reporting a false emergency after they allegedly made 20 swatting calls to law enforcement agencies in the Bay Area.

This isn’t the first time that someone in the Kardashian clan has been the victim of a swatting call either. In 2013, Kim Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, was targeted by swatters, according to Us Weekly. The police were responding to a distress call from the home Kris shared with then-husband, Bruce Jenner.

As Us Weekly notes, Kim used her Twitter account to comment about the incident. “These prank calls are NOT funny!” the star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians wrote at the time. “People can get arrested for this! I hope they find out who is behind this. Its dangerous & not a joke!”

If you’re wondering if Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were at home when the swatting incident happened, it looks like the answer to that question seems to be no.

As of the writing of this article, Kim has not tweeted about what happened as yet. Her last couple of tweets talked about group chats with family/friends and an outing to Universal Studios with her oldest child, North West.

News that law enforcement officers had breached her home would undoubtedly bring back memories of the robbery in Paris that she was a victim of in 2016.

During the incident, Kardashian was bound and gagged in a Paris hotel room while the intruders robbed her of jewelry.

“They’re going to shoot me in the back,” she says while crying in a teaser for the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “There’s no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it.”

As Inquisitr previously reported, Kim has since given her testimony about the Paris incident to a judge who visited the longtime reality TV star in New York City to hear her version of the events.

