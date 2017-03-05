Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton’s Romance Divides Fans Of ‘The Voice’

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton aren’t trying to hide their romance on The Voice, but some fans of the show aren’t exactly feeling the love.

Gwen and Blake’s relationship was shamelessly used to promote Season 12 of The Voice, and the show’s premiere quickly reminded viewers that Blake Shelton is dating Gwen Stefani. Less than five minutes into the first episode, Blake cracked a joke about their romance.

“My job on this show is to try to win, even when my competition is my girlfriend,” Blake said. “And I’m not talking about Adam.”

The Voice has been asking viewers to “Feel the Love” in its promos, but Gwen and Blake’s romance is rubbing some people the wrong way. The Cheat Sheet recently titled an article, “The Voice: 9 Ways Gwen and Blake Could Ruin the Show.” A few reasons listed include that “the show’s focus has shifted” and that “the true romance on the show is Adam and Blake.” Many fans agree that the show is focusing too much on Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.

“I love the Voice but I thought the show was about the singers and not about Blake and Gwen. Do not get me wrong, I love Blake and his music but I can’t stand the focus on their romance!” wrote Deborah Savage on The Voice Facebook page.

“I CHOSE NOT to watch last season turned on tonight and after 5 minutes can’t watch anymore. Glad Gwen and Blake are happy with each other but enough is enough,” commented Sharon Bethea.

During the Season 12 premiere of The Voice, Blake Shelton also scared some viewers by joking that his romance with Gwen Stefani would spell the end of his bromance with Adam Levine.

“You can go back to not mattering,” Blake told Adam while the coaches were discussing the new dynamic his relationship with Gwen creates on the show.

However, Adam Levine later proved that his relationship with Blake Shelton has not changed at all by finding a way to get under the country singer’s skin — he pointed out that Gwen Stefani sits next to him, not Blake. Adam also gave Blake the nickname “Cowboy Dimples,” and Blake kept making fun of Adam’s black-and-white striped sweater during the second episode of Season 12. He compared Adam to Beetlejuice, a bar code, and a notepad.

Speaking of Adam Levine and Blake Shelton’s bromance, some fans of The Voice are pointing out that Adam and Blake’s constant bickering is no different from Gwen and Blake’s playful banter.

“I love Gwen on the show, I’m happy for them and it really doesn’t bother me at all,” wrote Christine Ehling. “In fact, it’s not any different to me than Blake and Adam acting like teenagers like they do every season. It’s entertainment and it’s supposed to make you happy! If it doesn’t, change the channel.”

“Nobody was offended by the Adam and Blake bromance though lol! That has been going on throughout all of the seasons,” wrote Lisa Brooks.

Gwen Stefani seems to be getting a lot more hate from viewers than Blake Shelton is.

“Love Blake & the other 2 judges, but can NOT stand that BLONDE BIMBO Gwen – Fine if they are happy but we do NOT need to watch her acting like a love crazed animal the entire show,” wrote Judy Buchmann-Badowski.

It’s possible that many fans of The Voice are unhappy about Gwen Stefani’s addition to the coaching panel because they don’t like change. Adam Levine and Blake Shelton continue to get love because they’ve been on the show since day one, but new coaches have to work to win over viewers. As The Wrap reports, there was also an intense negative reaction from viewers when Miley Cyrus joined Season 11.

As far as the show’s ratings are concerned, viewers were more interested in watching Gwen Stefani’s return to The Voice than they were in seeing Miley Cyrus’ first appearance on the show. According to TV Line, 13 million viewers watched the Season 12 premiere. Headline Planet reports that 12 million fans tuned in for the first episode of Season 11.

It’s also possible that some of Blake Shelton’s fans simply don’t like Gwen Stefani because they’re just a tad jealous of the “Misery” singer. As Rare Country reports, Blake clearly thinks that he’s the lucky one in his relationship, but fans disagree. They’ve started wearing T-shirts emblazoned with the words, “She’s the girl with the guy,” a play on the title of Blake’s hit song, “A Guy with a Girl.” It’s about a guy who feels invisible whenever he goes out with his girl. Blake’s fans clearly think that Gwen Stefani should be the one feeling invisible.

Gwen Stefani also risks turning off Blake Shelton’s fans whenever she brings up her relationship with him to appeal to country singers on The Voice. Adam Levine has pointed out that Gwen is putting her boyfriend down and using him at the same time.

To make matters worse for Gwen Stefani, she’s currently dealing with negative tabloid coverage. Gossip Cop recently had to shoot down a rumor that Gwen is a”diva” and a “nightmare” to work with on The Voice.

Do you think Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship is getting too much attention on The Voice? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

