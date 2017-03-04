Louis Tomlinson Arrested, Fight With Paparazzi Caught On Camera At LAX

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday evening after getting into a physical altercation with a photographer. The entire brawl was reportedly caught on camera.

On March 3, One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson was arriving back to Los Angeles after a romantic getaway in Las Vegas with his girlfriend Eleanor Calder.

The brawl ignited after the 25-year-old singer demanded that a paparazzi cameraman stop filming him as he made his way toward baggage claim.

According to Radar Online, the fight was caught on camera. An eyewitness caught footage of Tomlinson “flipping a photographer onto his back.”

You A post shared by Louis Tomlinson (@louist91) on Feb 26, 2017 at 6:56pm PST

Onlookers at the Los Angeles International Airport stopped and began filming the fight, which made Tomlinson’s girlfriend Eleanor Calder furious and she began firing off demands that people stop recording, initiating another fight.

“They were just innocent bystanders and claim they didn’t even know who they were.”

Insiders told reporters that the brawl was complete “chaos” and that Louis was “aggressive and swearing.”

“He then ran over to try break up the second fight.”

Airport security ended up having to break up the fight. An eyewitness said that one of the girls ended up with a cut over here eye and appeared to be “shaken” when police arrived at the scene.

Studio A post shared by Louis Tomlinson (@louist91) on Feb 16, 2017 at 7:30pm PST

Louis Tomlinson was arrested by 11:45 p.m. that evening. The angry pop star was booked at the LA police station for the altercation. His bail was set to $20,000.

The photographer involved in the brawl was also booked under citizen’s arrest.

Tomlinson’s attorney, Martin Singer, told Daily Mail on Saturday morning that his client was “provoked” by the paparazzi and that was what caused the altercation.

“While the altercation was going with the paparazzi, three other individuals were attacking his girlfriend during this incident and he came to her defense.”

Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder broke up in 2015 after four years of dating, but sparked rumors earlier this week that they had gotten back together after re-following each other on social media.

The One Direction member has found comfort in reuniting with Calder after struggling to deal with his mother’s sudden death at the age of 42 in December.

Lad and Dad A post shared by Louis Tomlinson (@louist91) on Feb 19, 2016 at 2:17pm PST

After less than one week back together, the celebrity couple appears to be off to a rocky start.

Louis Tomlinson is scheduled to appear in court for the incident at LAX on March 29.

Louis Tomlinson also has a son with his ex-girlfriend Briana Jungwirth, 25. Freddie Reign Tomlinson recently celebrated his first birthday in January, according to Daily Mail.

⚽️ A post shared by Louis Tomlinson (@louist91) on Apr 7, 2016 at 12:57pm PDT

Briana’s mother Tammi was present for Freddie’s birthday celebration and shared a picture on Instagram, which paid tribute to Louis’ mother Johannah.

“Lovely day with my gorgeous grandson, Happy Birthday Freddie! We all love you so much! You have such a beautiful spirit just like your grandma Jay, missing her so much. She is your angel now watching your every step, guiding you, and in our hearts today on your special day and always (sic).”

In his first interview since his mother’s tragic death, Louis Tomlinson spoke about her battle with leukemia.

“It’s not something that I feel 100 percent comfortable talking too much about but just quickly, when I first found out the news I kind of did want to throw the towel in,’ he admitted during an interview on SiriusXM Radio.” “But it was my mum who said to me that I’ve just got to keep going, telling me very sternly that she wanted me to. So I’m not doing it for her but…”

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Stringer/Getty Images]