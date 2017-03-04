Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, And Implications Beyond ‘Fastlane’ 2017

Roman Reigns. In today’s WWE landscape, one need only mention the name Roman Reigns and you’re bound to get one of two reactions: absolute devotion or utter disgust. It seems, one way or another, Roman Reigns has fashioned himself into the WWE superstar that many simply love to hate. There are those that say the WWE is pushing him too hard on the fans at large to make Roman Reigns the new face of the WWE — whether fans want it or not. Regardless of which side of the Roman Reigns fence you’re on, there is no denying the fact that Roman Reigns is one of the most polarizing, discussed figures in the modern era of WWE, and, in a way, that ongoing discussion can only generate more buzz in the end.

The latest buzz surrounds Roman Reigns taking on Braun Strowman at Fastlane 2017. In many ways, this match-up is the classic immovable object meets an unstoppable force scenario. This is easily one of the premier matches on the entire Fastlane 2017 card, and it’s one that fans on both sides of the Roman Reigns argument have reason to look forward to. On the one hand, there are those that want to see Roman Reigns overcome, and, on the other hand, there is a sizable group that would love to see Braun Stowman continue his path of destruction and lay waste to the member of the Anoa’i wrestling dynasty.

This world doesn't need a HERO it needs Monster!!!!! #monsteramongmen #FastLane — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) February 27, 2017

Beyond just this upcoming match itself, however, there are other implications for both Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman moving forward. For Braun Strowman, this could be the kind of springboard he has been waiting for. Since he made his way to the flagship show following the brand extension, the “Monster” that is Braun Strowman has been on an absolute tear. He has been bulldozing his way to the top by going through everyone and everything that the WWE has put in his path, and Roman Reigns just so happens to be the next thing to pummel through to get to the promised land.

This absolute beast mode has not been seen since the “Beast Incarnate” himself, Brock Lesnar. It seems fitting that Brock Lesnar ended the Dead Man’s streak at WrestleMania 30 in 2014 as a way to pass the torch, as it were. And, while Brock Lesnar has not completely passed the torch just yet, Braun Strowman is quite literally beating down that door with his bare hands.

As for Roman Reigns, the jury is still out on whether or not he will ever be embraced by WWE fans at large as the face of the company that the WWE continues to try to fashion him into. Overall, he did better as a heel as part of NXT, and has never quite been able to garner the same success on the bigger stage. Of course, with the WWE force-feeding the fans a steady diet of Roman Reigns, it’s bound to leave a bad taste in fans’ mouths.

Still, Roman Reigns could use this high-profile match to further stake his claim as the heir-apparent face of the company in his bid to overthrow John Cena. Also, on top of this developing storyline, however, there has been talk in recent days of the WWE potentially looking into a swap that would see Roman Reigns move to SmackDown Live in exchange for A.J. Styles making his way to RAW.

There is certainly a lot of intrigue leading up to Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman at Fastlane 2017, and, while there are still many unanswered questions, fans will at least get to see what happens when an immovable object meets an unstoppable force on Sunday, March 5th.

[Featured Image by Lukas Schulze/Stringer/Getty Images]