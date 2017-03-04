WWE News: The Undertaker Scheduled To Begin ‘WrestleMania’ Plans Next Week

The Undertaker has had his WWE WrestleMania plans for this year changed at least twice as far as we know at this point. Dating back to the fall and winter of 2016, the WWE’s Deadman was finally scheduled to face John Cena on the grand stage. That was the plan last year, too, before Cena suffered a shoulder injury. Those plans were scrapped in December (when Cena returned from a separate hiatus) as Vince McMahon decided on a new direction.

That direction would have seen the Undertaker take on another demonic persona in recent WWE call-up, Finn Balor. However, once Balor wasn’t cleared to compete in the Royal Rumble, Vince and other WWE officials changed course again. This time they settled on Roman Reigns, and seeds were planted for the eventual showdown during the over-the-top challenge at the end of January.

Everything that the WWE Universe saw transpire in the Royal Rumble match between the Undertaker and Reigns was originally scripted to go down between the Phenom and the Demon King. It’s unclear, however, if Balor was penciled in to enter the match at number 30 like Reigns ended up doing. Regardless, the stage was set for WWE WrestleMania and to move forward with the marquee program between Reigns and the Deadman.

Earlier in the week on an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer hinted at the fact that the Undertaker was not scheduled to appear at this Sunday’s RAW-exclusive pay-per-view, WWE Fastlane. However, those plans may have changed in the following days as rumors have circulated that not only will he be there, but he’ll be heavily involved in the match between Reigns and Braun Strowman.

Most now believe that the Undertaker will cost Reigns the match as a form of payback. Reigns, of course, was the WWE superstar that eliminated ‘Taker from the Royal Rumble. The stare-down that ensued could have set the storyline in motion on its own, but the WWE’s instrument of destruction will most likely be returning the favor this Sunday.

While that angle of the program is still being considered, one thing is for sure. The Undertaker is set to appear on WWE television in the aftermath of WWE Fastlane. According to a recent report, the Phenom will be on WWE RAW next Monday from Chicago. This will mark his third appearance on the WWE’s flagship show since he defeated Shane McMahon at last year’s WrestleMania in Dallas.

As noted, the Undertaker was originally slated to face John Cena on April 2, and his return to WWE SmackDown on the show’s historic 900th episode last November was supposed to be the first portion of the program. But when plans changed, the Undertaker changed brands and made two separate appearances to declare his intentions at the WWE Royal Rumble.

WWE Fastlane is the final pit stop on the road to WrestleMania before RAW can catch up to its blue brand counterpart in the build-up to the WWE’s biggest time of the year. Goldberg is expected to emerge from WWE Fastlane as the new Universal Champion. He’ll immediately switch gears from Kevin Owens to Brock Lesnar as the two will face-off in preparation of what is expected to be WrestleMania’s main event.

Owens will shift his focus from Goldberg to Chris Jericho who may also interfere at WWE Fastlane to set up a big stage match between the former best friends. Adding the Undertaker to an already stacked show based on those two feuds alone will certainly make WWE RAW a can’t-miss show. While Goldberg and Lesnar will be featured heavily on the four remaining tapings of WWE RAW, it isn’t yet clear how many the Undertaker will be a part of. We know he’ll be there Monday and should expect at least one other showing to set things up with Roman Reigns.

[Featured Image by WWE]