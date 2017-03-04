Android 7.1.1 Nougat Update For Samsung Galaxy S6 Via AOKP ROM

The Samsung Galaxy S6 family is next in line to receive the official Android Nougat update. In fact, a Wi-Fi certification for Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge running on Nougat OS has been recently spotted, which means the firmware’s rollout could happen anytime soon.

Droid Report noted that Samsung Turkey’s Nougat release roadmap revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus is scheduled to receive the official firmware update mid-March. And based on this reveal, one could easily assume that other territories will most likely get the Android 7.0 Nougat update around the same release timeframe, too.

Android Nougat is the latest mobile OS version from Google and it brings in a number of new features and improvements including a Multi-window view, an enhanced Doze mode, bundled notifications, Multi-Locale language settings, new emojis, customized Quick Settings and a lot more. The official Android 7.0 Nougat update is currently rolling out for Samsung’s current flagship models, the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, which tells us that it’s only a matter of time for the Galaxy S6 to receive it.

However, if you are one of those Samsung Galaxy S6 owners very eager to taste the Android Nougat and couldn’t wait anymore for the release of the official update, an option to consider is the use of a custom ROM. One of the customized Android firmware compatible for the Samsung Galaxy S6, particularly for the SM-G920F model, is the AOKP ROM. Unlike the official Nougat update which carries only the 7.0 version, this custom ROM is based on the more advanced iteration of the Android Nougat – version 7.1.1.

It offers a pure AOKP experience with “no fancy features to play with,” according to Team Android, which also noted the following.

“It is a wonderful ROM for Galaxy S6 G920F that runs fast, smooth and stable.”

Since it is an unofficial Android Nougat update, the Inquisitr would like to remind Galaxy S6 owners that using a custom ROM is not for everyone and it is highly recommended only for Android experts and developers. Any mistakes during the update process can permanently destroy the smartphone.

Noted below are some of the prerequisites to accomplish for those who’d like to experience a custom Android 7.1.1 Nougat update via the AOKP ROM on their Samsung Galaxy S6.

Verify the model number of the smartphone.

As mentioned above, the firmware is suitable only for the SM-G920F model of Samsung’s 2015 flagship mobile device. To determine if you have the correct Samsung Galaxy S6 model, head to the Settings menu, look for the About Phone option where the model number should show up alongside other technical information about the device.

Check battery level.

One thing that should not happen once the custom ROM update installation begins is the phone automatically turning off due to battery drainage. From that scenario, one can expect various undesirable outcomes, including a bricked device. Thus, experts recommend fully charging the phone or making sure it has at least 80 percent battery power prior to installing a custom Android Nougat firmware like the AOKP ROM.

Secure a backup.

Creating a backup of all the essential data and settings stored in the device is also a must since updating the Samsung Galaxy S6 via the Android 7.1.1 Nougat AOKP ROM will wipe out the phone’s entire memory.

Install a custom recovery tool.

A custom recovery tool is necessary to make the backup as well as to flash the custom ROM. Two of the most popular tools are Team Win Recovery Project (TWRP) and ClockWorkMod (CWM).

Here’s a video from Youtube teaching how to install the custom ROM update on Samsung Galaxy S6.

Also, do not forget to visit Team Android’s post linked earlier in this article if you want to have a detailed written guide on how to successfully install the Android Nougat AOKP ROM update on the Samsung Galaxy S6.

[Featured Image by Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images for Samsung]