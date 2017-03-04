WWE News: The Undertaker’s Plan For Reported Return In The Coming Week

You know it’s Wrestlemania season when the man with the most wins at the event, The Undertaker, is preparing to return to WWE television to kickstart his feud heading into the big event.

According to PWInsider (via Wrestling Inc), The Undertaker is set to return to television at some point in the coming week; tomorrow night’s WWE Fastlane and/or Monday Night RAW the following night are possibilities. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, The Undertaker is scheduled to face Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 33.

Reigns is slated to face Braun Strowman in a grudge match this Sunday and it’s possible that The Undertaker gets involved in the match, setting the stage for their Wrestlemania clash.

Reigns infamously entered the Royal Rumble as the No. 30 entrant in late January, finishing as the runner-up when Randy Orton eliminated “The Big Dog” to win his second Rumble match. Reigns previously won the Royal Rumble match in 2015.

However, The Undertaker vs. Reigns was all but confirmed during the battle royal when Reigns eliminated “The Deadman.” The two men briefly stared each other down before The Undertaker walked to the back without a title opportunity at Wrestlemania 33 in his possession.

While many blasted the decision to utilize Reigns as the final entrant, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin said on The Steve Austin Show that the company executed the idea to perfection.

“Everything made sense for me, so I enjoyed the s–t out of it,” Austin said of Reigns entering the match as the final entrant (h/t Wrestling Inc.). “A lot of people s**t on Roman Reigns in the 30 spot. I popped because I’m thinking, ‘dude, here’s the setup, guys. Something’s up.’ And then, [Chris] Jericho gets out, so there’s the three [remaining entrants, Reigns, Randy Orton, and Bray Wyatt], so you got two heels and a baby. You know it’s going to be a double-team. You know Roman Reigns is somehow going to defeat two heels again and he’s going to win the f***ing Rumble. Setup.”

“I thought Roman Reigns in the 30 spot was a fantastic idea and great booking.”

As previously reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Wrestling News) the idea behind Reigns facing The Undertaker would be a “passing of the torch.” While Reigns is a former three-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion, United States Champion, Tag Team Champion, and Royal Rumble winner, he has not consistently garnered the positive crowd reaction the WWE desires. The idea is for Reigns to reach the next level by facing arguably the most popular superstar in WWE history.

The report adds that The Undertaker’s deteriorating physical condition has him wrestling on essentially a match-by-match basis. There’s no guarantee that “The Phenom” will be in shape to wrestle a competitive match next year and WWE chairman reportedly wants to put together this match while there’s still an opportunity.

The Undertaker has not appeared on WWE television since The Royal Rumble; he lasted just five-and-a-half minutes in the match before being eliminated by Reigns. During his brief appearance, The Undertaker did engage in a memorable standoff with Goldberg, suffering a spear at the hands of the man who will face Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Champion tomorrow night at Fastlane.

The Undertaker did get the last laugh, however, eliminating the former WCW and WWE World Heavyweight Champion. From one master of the spear (Goldberg) to another (Reigns), The Undertaker will have his work cut out for him.

Dating back to Reigns’ days in The Shield, he has name-dropped The Undertaker as the man he wants to face.

“The Undertaker,” Reigns told C101 in Corpus Christi, Texas (via Wrestling Inc). “He is perceived as the godfather of our business.”

With less than a month remaining until Wrestlemania, Reigns’ dream is one step closer to fulfillment.

